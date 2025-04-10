Salina Tech Signing Day

By Todd Pittenger April 10, 2025

Salina Area Technical College joined other technical colleges across the nation on Thursday in hosting an event to recognize, and celebrate students who are entering the college in the fall. The school hosted a National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day.

According to Salina Tech, this event honors students who have dedicated themselves to pursuing a career in technical education by signing their intent to Salina Tech in the Fall of 2025.

Students were awarded $1,000 toward housing for the 2025-26 School Year.

Students committing to Salina Tech are (by hometown):

Salina

  • Denita Carter, Dental Hygiene
  • Erica Francis, Dental Hygiene
  • Cesar Garcia, HVAC
  • Victoria Gonzalez, Dental Assistant
  • Kennadi Hobby, Dental Hygiene
  • Erika Ruiz, Dental Hygiene
  • Kylie VonLintel, Practical Nursing

Bennington

  • Aiden Wangerin

Bison

  • Logan Maier, Diesel Technology

Collyer

  • Jaden Ricker, Fire Science

Downs

  • Charli Harzman, Pharmacy Technician

Garden City

  • Xavier Gomez, HVAC

Gypsum

  • Toby Coleman

Hays

  • Kennedy Goodman, Early Childhood Education
  • Michelle Gottschalk, Dental Hygiene
  • Jeb Miller, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology
  • Camden Sanders, Welding Technology
  • Hunter Shubert, Construction Technology
  • Kale Suppes, Automotive Technology
  • Lillian Wellbrock, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

Junction City

  • Sebastian Marwah, Electrical Technology

Norton

  • Brynna Brown, Welding

Lyons

  • Layton Winkelman, HVAC

Oberlin

  • Jessiah McDougal, HVAC

Prairie View

  • Madison Brackney, Dental Hygiene

Solomon

  • Richard Mullen, HVAC

Victoria

  • Levi Wellbrock, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

White City

  • Jacob Kasten, Diesel Technology

Wilson

  • Izack Schulmeister, Construction Technology

 

Students signing commitments at their high school:

Ell-Saline

  • Rhett Gillham, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

Solomon

  • Trinity Garza, Early Childhood Education

Victoria

  • Jebediah Miller, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology
  • Levi Wellbrock, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology

Photos via Salina Area Technical College