Salina Tech Signing Day

Salina Area Technical College joined other technical colleges across the nation on Thursday in hosting an event to recognize, and celebrate students who are entering the college in the fall. The school hosted a National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day.

According to Salina Tech, this event honors students who have dedicated themselves to pursuing a career in technical education by signing their intent to Salina Tech in the Fall of 2025.

Students were awarded $1,000 toward housing for the 2025-26 School Year.

_ _ _

Students committing to Salina Tech are (by hometown):

Salina

Denita Carter, Dental Hygiene

Erica Francis, Dental Hygiene

Cesar Garcia, HVAC

Victoria Gonzalez, Dental Assistant

Kennadi Hobby, Dental Hygiene

Erika Ruiz, Dental Hygiene

Kylie VonLintel, Practical Nursing

Bennington

Aiden Wangerin

Bison

Logan Maier, Diesel Technology

Collyer

Jaden Ricker, Fire Science

Downs

Charli Harzman, Pharmacy Technician

Garden City

Xavier Gomez, HVAC

Gypsum

Toby Coleman

Hays

Kennedy Goodman, Early Childhood Education

Michelle Gottschalk, Dental Hygiene

Jeb Miller, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

Camden Sanders, Welding Technology

Hunter Shubert, Construction Technology

Kale Suppes, Automotive Technology

Lillian Wellbrock, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

Junction City

Sebastian Marwah, Electrical Technology

Norton

Brynna Brown, Welding

Lyons

Layton Winkelman, HVAC

Oberlin

Jessiah McDougal, HVAC

Prairie View

Madison Brackney, Dental Hygiene

Solomon

Richard Mullen, HVAC

Victoria

Levi Wellbrock, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

White City

Jacob Kasten, Diesel Technology

Wilson

Izack Schulmeister, Construction Technology

Students signing commitments at their high school:

Ell-Saline

Rhett Gillham, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology

Solomon

Trinity Garza, Early Childhood Education

Victoria

Jebediah Miller, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology

Levi Wellbrock, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology

_ _ _

Photos via Salina Area Technical College