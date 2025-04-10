Salina Tech Signing Day

Salina Area Technical College joined other technical colleges across the nation on Thursday in hosting an event to recognize, and celebrate students who are entering the college in the fall. The school hosted a National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day.
According to Salina Tech, this event honors students who have dedicated themselves to pursuing a career in technical education by signing their intent to Salina Tech in the Fall of 2025.
Students were awarded $1,000 toward housing for the 2025-26 School Year.
Students committing to Salina Tech are (by hometown):
Salina
- Denita Carter, Dental Hygiene
- Erica Francis, Dental Hygiene
- Cesar Garcia, HVAC
- Victoria Gonzalez, Dental Assistant
- Kennadi Hobby, Dental Hygiene
- Erika Ruiz, Dental Hygiene
- Kylie VonLintel, Practical Nursing
Bennington
- Aiden Wangerin
Bison
- Logan Maier, Diesel Technology
Collyer
- Jaden Ricker, Fire Science
Downs
- Charli Harzman, Pharmacy Technician
Garden City
- Xavier Gomez, HVAC
Gypsum
- Toby Coleman
Hays
- Kennedy Goodman, Early Childhood Education
- Michelle Gottschalk, Dental Hygiene
- Jeb Miller, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology
- Camden Sanders, Welding Technology
- Hunter Shubert, Construction Technology
- Kale Suppes, Automotive Technology
- Lillian Wellbrock, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology
Junction City
- Sebastian Marwah, Electrical Technology
Norton
- Brynna Brown, Welding
Lyons
- Layton Winkelman, HVAC
Oberlin
- Jessiah McDougal, HVAC
Prairie View
- Madison Brackney, Dental Hygiene
Solomon
- Richard Mullen, HVAC
Victoria
- Levi Wellbrock, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology
White City
- Jacob Kasten, Diesel Technology
Wilson
- Izack Schulmeister, Construction Technology
Students signing commitments at their high school:
Ell-Saline
- Rhett Gillham, Auto Collison and Refinishing Technology
Solomon
- Trinity Garza, Early Childhood Education
Victoria
- Jebediah Miller, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology
- Levi Wellbrock, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology
Photos via Salina Area Technical College