Salina Tech Secures $200,000 in Federal Funding

Salina Area Technical College is kicking off Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month with a major win for students and workforce development. Through the latest Congressional Appropriations bill, Salina Tech has secured $200,000 in federal funding to support the college’s Industrial Maintenance and Automation (IMA) program.

According to the school, the funding will be used to enhance hands-on training opportunities and help meet the growing demand for skilled workers in manufacturing and automation.

The announcement aligns with the national celebration of CTE Month this February and highlights the college’s role in preparing a highly skilled workforce for Kansas’s evolving manufacturing landscape.

Following the bill’s passage, Senator Jerry Moran personally contacted Salina Tech President Dr. Greg Nichols to confirm the funding. The college appreciates Senator Moran’s support and recognition of the importance of modern workforce development in the region’s economic growth.

“Congratulations to our staff and students who will benefit from this added funding,” said Dr. Greg Nichols. “This support helps us continue strengthening our programs, responding to workforce needs, and preparing students for successful careers in manufacturing right here in our community.”

While the IMA facility itself opened last fall, this federal funding supports the tools and resources that enhance hands-on learning within the program. The IMA center was designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application and includes advanced lab spaces and a 120-seat auditorium.

As regional manufacturers continue to adopt advanced automation and robotics, Salina Tech is evolving its curriculum and facilities to meet those demands. This investment further strengthens the college’s ability to prepare students for careers in a modern industrial environment.