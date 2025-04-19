Salina Tech Earns Military Friendly School Designation

Salina Area Technical College announced it has earned the 2025-2026 Military Friendly® School designation with Silver status recognition.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2025-2026 survey, with 830 earning special awards for going above the standard.

The 2025-2026 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“As the School Certifying Official and VA representative, I have the privilege of working closely with our student veterans every day. Their resilience, leadership, and commitment to their goals continually inspire me. At Salina Tech, we are proud to provide the support and resources they need to thrive because their success in the classroom is just as important as their service to our country,” said Rachael Galvan, Director of Financial Aid and School Certifying Official.

“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages Institutions to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, exceeding the standard.” – Kayla Lopez, Vice President, Military Friendly®.

For more information about Salina Area Technical College’s student veteran programs, visit Salina Area Technical College’s website at www.salinatech.edu.