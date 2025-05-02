Salina Tech to Graduate 188 Saturday

Salina Area Technical College will graduate 188 students with a commencement ceremony on Saturday. The Class of 2025 is scheduled to graduate at 2:00 PM at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler will be the commencement speaker.
According to Salina Tech, the class of 2025 has some notable achievements including:
- Graduates range in age from 17 to 46.
- 44 are first-generation college students.
- 6 graduates are currently serving in the military or are military veterans.
- 2 graduates are earning their high school diplomas while simultaneously earning their associate degrees.
- Salina Tech celebrates the first Pharmacy Technician graduate this year.
A live stream will be available on the college’s social media.
Graduates by hometown:
Abilene:
Associate Degree
Carli DeDonder, Nursing
Sawyer Holt, Nursing
Hunter C. Monroe, Welding Technology
Jauni A. Reeves, Nursing
Technical Certificate
Abigale Aaron Armstrong, Construction Technology
Thomas D. Bathurst, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Tyler Benjamin Brown, Automotive Technology
Marshall Thomas Fortner, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Sydney Renee Hendrix, Welding Technology
Emery J. Moore, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Assaria:
Technical Certificate
Omar Calzada, Electrical Technology
Atlanta:
Technical Certificate
Hunter Price O’Neil, Electrical Technology
Beloit:
Associate Degree
Courtney Jo Roberg, Dental Hygiene
Bennington:
Associate Degree
Thaddaeus Hamilton Romm, Machining and Manufacturing Technology / Welding Technology / Applied Technologies
Technical Certificate
Toby Michael Harmon, Welding Technology
Cooper Landen Wellbrock, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Blue Rapids:
Associate Degree
Kimberly Cummings, Nursing
Burr Oak
Associate Degree
Amber Eakins, Nursing
Canton
Associate Degree
Clay Alan Wedel, Diesel Technology
Chapman
Associate Degree
Christina L. Bartlett, Nursing
Concordia
Associate Degree
Kassidy Beth Bowers, Dental Assistant
Natalie Jean Hartzell, Computer Aided Drafting
Derby
Associate Degree
Macie M. Cornejo, Dental Hygiene
Dorrance
Technical Certificate
Briceson James Pasek, Welding Technology
Dwight
Technical Certificate
Cody Brown, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Ellis
Associate Degree
Jadyn Marie Starns, Dental Assistant
Ellsworth
Technical Certificate
Teagen Dale Tanuis, Automotive Technology
Enterprise
Associate Degree
Justin T. Clark, Electrical Technology
Technical Certificate
Ethan Madoc Moore, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Galva
Technical Certificate
Audrey Elise Gonzalez, Dental Assistant
Garden City
Technical Certificate
Ivan Marcus Fira, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Gypsum
Associate Degree
Carly Marie Commerford, Dental Assistant
Technical Certificate
Toby Coleman, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Brenton Maverick Leeds, Electrical Technology
Herington
Technical Certificate
Alexandria E. Hird, Practical Nursing
Hesston
Technical Certificate
Kaden Isaac Quinn, Electrical Technology
Howard
Associate Degree
Rylan C. Evans, Diesel Technology
Hutchinson
Associate Degree
Kiana Brown, Nursing
David John Jennings, Nursing
Lindsey Ann Kilbride, Nursing
Tiffany M. Wuthnow, Nursing
Junction City
Associate Degree
Broghan Elizabeth Behm, Dental Hygiene
Charles Purisima Winchester, Dental Hygiene
Technical Certificate
Nathan D. Casto, Machining and Manufacturing Technology
Kane Ryan Griffith, Welding Technology
Emma Raye Hinds, Machining and Manufacturing Technology
Kailly Michelle Taylor, Fire Science
Kansas City, MO
Associate Degree
John Stockwell, Diesel Technology
Lawrence
Technical Certificate
NaVeah Keryn Guebara, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Lincoln
Technical Certificate
Dominick Allen Baxter, Welding Technology
Josh M. Davied, Automotive Technology
Cheyenne Gonzalez, Practical Nursing
Dominic Linn Nye, Automotive Technology
Lindsborg
Associate Degree
Jakorian R. Crain, Electrical Technology / Applied Technologies
Technical Certificate
Connor A. Barnes, Automotive Technology
Nicholas Wayne Jones, Welding Technology
Geovanni Anton Luis, Welding Technology
Jackson Wesley Mauch, Fire Science
Corbin Lynn Pywell, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Gavin Robert Stambaugh, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Richard Alexander Zeller, Electrical Technology
Manhattan
Technical Certificate
Ryker B. Woods, Welding Technology
Marion
Technical Certificate
Wyatt D. Helmer, Machining and Manufacturing Technology
Marquette
Associate Degree
Mason Max Holcom, Diesel Technology
Ryan Douglas Michael Loder, Electrical Technology
Technical Certificate
Zavin Dane Patrick, Welding Technology
McPherson
Technical Certificate
Tyson T. Tucker, Welding Technology
Milford
Technical Certificate
Breanye Star Monie, Welding Technology
Miltonvale
Associate Degree
Ethon Wyatt Wagner, Construction Technology
Minneapolis
Associate Degree
Malory L. Cramer, Early Childhood Education
Justin Daniel Oswald, Diesel Technology
Technical Certificate
Westlee P. Brown, Automotive Technology
Thomas Benjamin Fancella, Automotive Technology
Logan Daniel Fritz, Welding Technology
Jacob D. Heer, Construction Technology
Trustin Ragland, Electrical Technology
Oakley
Associate Degree
Tegan Jo White, Dental Hygiene
Oberlin
Associate Degree
Daniel Gene Broughman, Construction Technology
Phillipsburg
Technical Certificate
Eric Scott Wood, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Salina
Associate Degree
Chloe D. Burdick, Nursing
Wayne Richard Elder, Diesel Technology
Maria Flores, Nursing
Kade Franklin, Business Administrative Technology
Trenton J. Hodges, Construction Technology
Sadie Jo James, Nursing
Mason Andrew Johnson, Diesel Technology
Haley Paige Krous, Dental Assistant / Applied Technologies
Ria W. Lehnert, Business Administrative Technology
Kristin Marie Long, Nursing
Kenzlea R. Martin, Nursing
Joshua L. McLaughlin, Electrical Technology / Applied Technologies
Hannah Cathryn Mertz, Practical Nursing / Applied Technologies
Jenna N. Miller, Nursing
Reese Tazio-Reitano Nesting, Automotive Technology
Samantha Ojeda, Nursing
Laura Yaneth Orr, Business Administrative Technology
Devin R. Parks, Diesel Technology
Scott Aaron Person, Machining and Manufacturing Technology
Stephanie Rose Salay, Nursing
Daphne Joy I. Sammons, Dental Hygiene
Darby Jane Smith, Business Administrative Technology
Kyra M. Williams, Nursing
Chelsea Danielle Wood, Dental Hygiene
Technical Certificate
Christopher Amoako-Ababio, Pharmacy Technician
Zadan Jason Anderson, Welding Technology
Emily Ann Bergmann, Practical Nursing
Braydon Lee Boyer, Pharmacy Technician
Julian Castro, Electrical Technology
Yael Alexander Chavez, Construction Technology
Angel A. Contreras, Computer Aided Drafting
Liam Alexander Corl, Welding Technology
Lexus Alexandria DiLoreto, Practical Nursing
Jesse Noah Dunshie, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Angela Rae Eilts, Practical Nursing
Ezequiel Fraire, Automotive Technology
Isabella R. Freidhof, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Cole Dean Gilpin, Welding Technology
Garrett A. Hamel, Computer Aided Drafting
Alexandria K. Harder, Practical Nursing
Isaac N. Harper, Welding Technology
Brady C. Hemmer, Machining and Manufacturing Technology
Jamie Henton, Practical Nursing
Tristen J. Hitchens, Computer Aided Drafting
Javier Jaime Dominguez, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Allison Nikkole Johnson, Police Science
Zachary Paul Johnson, Welding Technology
Addison Mae Jones, Early Childhood Education
Noah B. Kaumans, Welding Technology
Kaleigh A. Kincannon, Practical Nursing
Kacie J. Kinderknecht, Practical Nursing
Kamryn Baily Kugler, Practical Nursing
Tyler Jacob Maldonado, Automotive Technology
Soren Allen Mannebach, Welding Technology
Zachary Douglas McMurray-Dusseau, Welding Technology
Ellie E. Mencanin, Early Childhood Education
Heidi Michelle Middleton, Automotive Technology
Nolan W. Moore, Welding Technology
Jose Miguel Pedro, Automotive Technology
Brooklyn Grace Norwood, Practical Nursing
Alonzo Ortega, Automotive Technology
Baylee Ella Jolene Pembleton, Practical Nursing
Landon Wayne Putman, Construction Technology
Lizbeth Quiroz, Practical Nursing
Tomas D. Ramos, Automotive Technology
Hunter Allen Rapp, Computer Aided Drafting
William Sauber, Electrical Technology
Samuel Lucas Scott, Machining and Manufacturing Technology
Harley Jewell Sierminski, Practical Nursing
Talen Matthew James Slater, Welding Technology
Keerya Marie Small, Practical Nursing
Sheldone Scott Smith, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
Aleshia E. Turner, Practical Nursing
Kylee Ann Turner, Dental Assistant
Carson Bradley Umscheid, Construction Technology
Hannah Nicole Umscheid, Dental Assistant
Samuel J. Valdez, Welding Technology
Myah Rynae Ward, Practical Nursing
Lexus Rae Wilson, Pharmacy Technician
Mackenzie Wisbey, Police Science
Christopher James Young, Construction Technology
Sharon Springs
Technical Certificate
Braden Allen McKain, Electrical Technology
Solomon
Associate Degree
Montana A. Collins, Diesel Technology
Technical Certificate
Tiana Emerald Nye, Early Childhood Education
Sam J. Owens, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology
St. George
Associate Degree
Conner Walker, Diesel Technology
Stockton
Technical Certificate
Kayleigh Rae Jean Cunningham, Practical Nursing
Sylvan Grove
Technical Certificate
Lane A. Nimz, Welding Technology
Tescott
Technical Certificate
Katherine JoAnn Goddard (Perry), Practical Nursing
Nicholas E. Koster, Welding Technology
Tristin M. Nelson, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Topeka
Associate Degree
Ashley Ann Doran, Dental Hygiene
Wakefield
Associate Degree
Jada SusAnn Clark, Dental Assistant
Wheaton
Associate Degree
Seth Laird Figge, Diesel Technology
Wichita
Associate Degree
Lexie Rae Biby, Dental Hygiene
Hanah M. Buckles, Nursing
Hannah Kristine Landwehr, Dental Hygiene / Applied Technologies
Hanna Renee Miller, Dental Hygiene
Brenda M Nguyen, Nursing
Alva, Oklahoma
Associate Degree
Aspen Lynn Warren, Dental Assistant
Chandler, AZ
Technical Certificate
Lydia Helen Roe, Practical Nursing
Haslet, Texas
Technical Certificate
Johnathan Michael Santoscoy, Practical Nursing
Irving, Texas
Technical Certificate
Cooper D. Lemman, Welding Technology
Jackson, Ohio
Associate Degree
Timothy Allen Sweeney, Nursing
Parker, Colorado
Technical Certificate
Mackenzie R. Sweet, Practical Nursing
Weatherford, TX
Technical Certificate
Korina Torres, Welding Technology
West Covina, CA
Technical Certificate
Bailey R. Rivas, Practical Nursing