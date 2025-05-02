Salina Tech to Graduate 188 Saturday

Salina Area Technical College will graduate 188 students with a commencement ceremony on Saturday. The Class of 2025 is scheduled to graduate at 2:00 PM at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler will be the commencement speaker.

According to Salina Tech, the class of 2025 has some notable achievements including:

Graduates range in age from 17 to 46.

44 are first-generation college students.

6 graduates are currently serving in the military or are military veterans.

2 graduates are earning their high school diplomas while simultaneously earning their associate degrees.

Salina Tech celebrates the first Pharmacy Technician graduate this year.

A live stream will be available on the college’s social media.

Graduates by hometown:

Abilene:

Associate Degree

Carli DeDonder, Nursing

Sawyer Holt, Nursing

Hunter C. Monroe, Welding Technology

Jauni A. Reeves, Nursing

Technical Certificate

Abigale Aaron Armstrong, Construction Technology

Thomas D. Bathurst, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Tyler Benjamin Brown, Automotive Technology

Marshall Thomas Fortner, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Sydney Renee Hendrix, Welding Technology

Emery J. Moore, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Assaria:

Technical Certificate

Omar Calzada, Electrical Technology

Atlanta:

Technical Certificate

Hunter Price O’Neil, Electrical Technology

Beloit:

Associate Degree

Courtney Jo Roberg, Dental Hygiene

Bennington:

Associate Degree

Thaddaeus Hamilton Romm, Machining and Manufacturing Technology / Welding Technology / Applied Technologies

Technical Certificate

Toby Michael Harmon, Welding Technology

Cooper Landen Wellbrock, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Blue Rapids:

Associate Degree

Kimberly Cummings, Nursing

Burr Oak

Associate Degree

Amber Eakins, Nursing

Canton

Associate Degree

Clay Alan Wedel, Diesel Technology

Chapman

Associate Degree

Christina L. Bartlett, Nursing

Concordia

Associate Degree

Kassidy Beth Bowers, Dental Assistant

Natalie Jean Hartzell, Computer Aided Drafting

Derby

Associate Degree

Macie M. Cornejo, Dental Hygiene

Dorrance

Technical Certificate

Briceson James Pasek, Welding Technology

Dwight

Technical Certificate

Cody Brown, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Ellis

Associate Degree

Jadyn Marie Starns, Dental Assistant

Ellsworth

Technical Certificate

Teagen Dale Tanuis, Automotive Technology

Enterprise

Associate Degree

Justin T. Clark, Electrical Technology

Technical Certificate

Ethan Madoc Moore, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Galva

Technical Certificate

Audrey Elise Gonzalez, Dental Assistant

Garden City

Technical Certificate

Ivan Marcus Fira, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Gypsum

Associate Degree

Carly Marie Commerford, Dental Assistant

Technical Certificate

Toby Coleman, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Brenton Maverick Leeds, Electrical Technology

Herington

Technical Certificate

Alexandria E. Hird, Practical Nursing

Hesston

Technical Certificate

Kaden Isaac Quinn, Electrical Technology

Howard

Associate Degree

Rylan C. Evans, Diesel Technology

Hutchinson

Associate Degree

Kiana Brown, Nursing

David John Jennings, Nursing

Lindsey Ann Kilbride, Nursing

Tiffany M. Wuthnow, Nursing

Junction City

Associate Degree

Broghan Elizabeth Behm, Dental Hygiene

Charles Purisima Winchester, Dental Hygiene

Technical Certificate

Nathan D. Casto, Machining and Manufacturing Technology

Kane Ryan Griffith, Welding Technology

Emma Raye Hinds, Machining and Manufacturing Technology

Kailly Michelle Taylor, Fire Science

Kansas City, MO

Associate Degree

John Stockwell, Diesel Technology

Lawrence

Technical Certificate

NaVeah Keryn Guebara, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Lincoln

Technical Certificate

Dominick Allen Baxter, Welding Technology

Josh M. Davied, Automotive Technology

Cheyenne Gonzalez, Practical Nursing

Dominic Linn Nye, Automotive Technology

Lindsborg

Associate Degree

Jakorian R. Crain, Electrical Technology / Applied Technologies

Technical Certificate

Connor A. Barnes, Automotive Technology

Nicholas Wayne Jones, Welding Technology

Geovanni Anton Luis, Welding Technology

Jackson Wesley Mauch, Fire Science

Corbin Lynn Pywell, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Gavin Robert Stambaugh, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Richard Alexander Zeller, Electrical Technology

Manhattan

Technical Certificate

Ryker B. Woods, Welding Technology

Marion

Technical Certificate

Wyatt D. Helmer, Machining and Manufacturing Technology

Marquette

Associate Degree

Mason Max Holcom, Diesel Technology

Ryan Douglas Michael Loder, Electrical Technology

Technical Certificate

Zavin Dane Patrick, Welding Technology

McPherson

Technical Certificate

Tyson T. Tucker, Welding Technology

Milford

Technical Certificate

Breanye Star Monie, Welding Technology

Miltonvale

Associate Degree

Ethon Wyatt Wagner, Construction Technology

Minneapolis

Associate Degree

Malory L. Cramer, Early Childhood Education

Justin Daniel Oswald, Diesel Technology

Technical Certificate

Westlee P. Brown, Automotive Technology

Thomas Benjamin Fancella, Automotive Technology

Logan Daniel Fritz, Welding Technology

Jacob D. Heer, Construction Technology

Trustin Ragland, Electrical Technology

Oakley

Associate Degree

Tegan Jo White, Dental Hygiene

Oberlin

Associate Degree

Daniel Gene Broughman, Construction Technology

Phillipsburg

Technical Certificate

Eric Scott Wood, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Salina

Associate Degree

Chloe D. Burdick, Nursing

Wayne Richard Elder, Diesel Technology

Maria Flores, Nursing

Kade Franklin, Business Administrative Technology

Trenton J. Hodges, Construction Technology

Sadie Jo James, Nursing

Mason Andrew Johnson, Diesel Technology

Haley Paige Krous, Dental Assistant / Applied Technologies

Ria W. Lehnert, Business Administrative Technology

Kristin Marie Long, Nursing

Kenzlea R. Martin, Nursing

Joshua L. McLaughlin, Electrical Technology / Applied Technologies

Hannah Cathryn Mertz, Practical Nursing / Applied Technologies

Jenna N. Miller, Nursing

Reese Tazio-Reitano Nesting, Automotive Technology

Samantha Ojeda, Nursing

Laura Yaneth Orr, Business Administrative Technology

Devin R. Parks, Diesel Technology

Scott Aaron Person, Machining and Manufacturing Technology

Stephanie Rose Salay, Nursing

Daphne Joy I. Sammons, Dental Hygiene

Darby Jane Smith, Business Administrative Technology

Kyra M. Williams, Nursing

Chelsea Danielle Wood, Dental Hygiene

Technical Certificate

Christopher Amoako-Ababio, Pharmacy Technician

Zadan Jason Anderson, Welding Technology

Emily Ann Bergmann, Practical Nursing

Braydon Lee Boyer, Pharmacy Technician

Julian Castro, Electrical Technology

Yael Alexander Chavez, Construction Technology

Angel A. Contreras, Computer Aided Drafting

Liam Alexander Corl, Welding Technology

Lexus Alexandria DiLoreto, Practical Nursing

Jesse Noah Dunshie, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Angela Rae Eilts, Practical Nursing

Ezequiel Fraire, Automotive Technology

Isabella R. Freidhof, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Cole Dean Gilpin, Welding Technology

Garrett A. Hamel, Computer Aided Drafting

Alexandria K. Harder, Practical Nursing

Isaac N. Harper, Welding Technology

Brady C. Hemmer, Machining and Manufacturing Technology

Jamie Henton, Practical Nursing

Tristen J. Hitchens, Computer Aided Drafting

Javier Jaime Dominguez, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Allison Nikkole Johnson, Police Science

Zachary Paul Johnson, Welding Technology

Addison Mae Jones, Early Childhood Education

Noah B. Kaumans, Welding Technology

Kaleigh A. Kincannon, Practical Nursing

Kacie J. Kinderknecht, Practical Nursing

Kamryn Baily Kugler, Practical Nursing

Tyler Jacob Maldonado, Automotive Technology

Soren Allen Mannebach, Welding Technology

Zachary Douglas McMurray-Dusseau, Welding Technology

Ellie E. Mencanin, Early Childhood Education

Heidi Michelle Middleton, Automotive Technology

Nolan W. Moore, Welding Technology

Jose Miguel Pedro, Automotive Technology

Brooklyn Grace Norwood, Practical Nursing

Alonzo Ortega, Automotive Technology

Baylee Ella Jolene Pembleton, Practical Nursing

Landon Wayne Putman, Construction Technology

Lizbeth Quiroz, Practical Nursing

Tomas D. Ramos, Automotive Technology

Hunter Allen Rapp, Computer Aided Drafting

William Sauber, Electrical Technology

Samuel Lucas Scott, Machining and Manufacturing Technology

Harley Jewell Sierminski, Practical Nursing

Talen Matthew James Slater, Welding Technology

Keerya Marie Small, Practical Nursing

Sheldone Scott Smith, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

Aleshia E. Turner, Practical Nursing

Kylee Ann Turner, Dental Assistant

Carson Bradley Umscheid, Construction Technology

Hannah Nicole Umscheid, Dental Assistant

Samuel J. Valdez, Welding Technology

Myah Rynae Ward, Practical Nursing

Lexus Rae Wilson, Pharmacy Technician

Mackenzie Wisbey, Police Science

Christopher James Young, Construction Technology

Sharon Springs

Technical Certificate

Braden Allen McKain, Electrical Technology

Solomon

Associate Degree

Montana A. Collins, Diesel Technology

Technical Certificate

Tiana Emerald Nye, Early Childhood Education

Sam J. Owens, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology

St. George

Associate Degree

Conner Walker, Diesel Technology

Stockton

Technical Certificate

Kayleigh Rae Jean Cunningham, Practical Nursing

Sylvan Grove

Technical Certificate

Lane A. Nimz, Welding Technology

Tescott

Technical Certificate

Katherine JoAnn Goddard (Perry), Practical Nursing

Nicholas E. Koster, Welding Technology

Tristin M. Nelson, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Topeka

Associate Degree

Ashley Ann Doran, Dental Hygiene

Wakefield

Associate Degree

Jada SusAnn Clark, Dental Assistant

Wheaton

Associate Degree

Seth Laird Figge, Diesel Technology

Wichita

Associate Degree

Lexie Rae Biby, Dental Hygiene

Hanah M. Buckles, Nursing

Hannah Kristine Landwehr, Dental Hygiene / Applied Technologies

Hanna Renee Miller, Dental Hygiene

Brenda M Nguyen, Nursing

Alva, Oklahoma

Associate Degree

Aspen Lynn Warren, Dental Assistant

Chandler, AZ

Technical Certificate

Lydia Helen Roe, Practical Nursing

Haslet, Texas

Technical Certificate

Johnathan Michael Santoscoy, Practical Nursing

Irving, Texas

Technical Certificate

Cooper D. Lemman, Welding Technology

Jackson, Ohio

Associate Degree

Timothy Allen Sweeney, Nursing

Parker, Colorado

Technical Certificate

Mackenzie R. Sweet, Practical Nursing

Weatherford, TX

Technical Certificate

Korina Torres, Welding Technology

West Covina, CA

Technical Certificate

Bailey R. Rivas, Practical Nursing