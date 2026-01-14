Salina Symphony’s “Platinum Jubilee” Gala at Salina CC

The Salina Symphony will celebrate 70 remarkable years at the “Platinum Jubilee” Gala Sat., Feb. 21, at the Salina Country Club.

The evening will feature signature cocktails, exquisite cuisine, and festive performances by the Salina Symphony Chamber Orchestra and guest vocalists Jacob Corman, Michelle Cardinal Dolan, and Matthew Schwan.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m., followed by the live auction and concert. Tuxes and gowns are welcome, and so are suits and cocktail dresses. Dress to impress with black, silver or sparkle!

Tickets are $85 per person and may be purchased through Feb. 6 at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309. Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.