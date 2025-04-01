Salina Symphony’s Out of Box Experience

The Salina Symphony’s Out of the Box series returns on Sat., April 26, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Salina’s Sunflower Financial (Black Box) Theatre.

The program will feature exhilarating music championed by Alarm Will Sound, an innovative chamber ensemble described by the New York Times as “one of the most vital and original ensembles on the American music scene” and “as close to being a rock band as a chamber orchestra can be.”

From dance beats to Ten Thousand Birds, a work about the birds of the Great Plains by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Luther Adams, get ready to hear new music that is as fun and exciting to listen to as it is to play!

Tickets are $39 and may be purchased at the Symphony Office, by calling 785-823-8309 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.