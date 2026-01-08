Salina Symphony to Present “The Harmony Games”

Bring your children and grandchildren to the Salina Symphony on Sat. Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre for this year’s Family Concert, The Harmony Games!

Enjoy an afternoon of music and more with The Harmony Games, a story that tells of four families who, after fighting for as long as anyone could remember, come together through the power of music. Narrated by Maggie Spicer Brown, the program will introduce young concertgoers to the instruments in an orchestra. The concert will also feature the wildly popular music from Wicked. Join us for a concert experience that is interactive, inspirational, and fun for all ages!

After the concert ends, the adventure continues at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall. Explore the world of music firsthand at an instrument petting zoo and music-themed crafts and activities designed to be both educational and entertaining. Whether your child is a budding musician or simply curious, there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

Family-Friendly $5 Tickets – On Sale Now!

Concert tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at salinasymphony.org. The instrument petting zoo and activities are available for an additional $5 per student.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.