Salina Symphony Presents Rocking Tchaikovsky January 12th

The Salina Symphony will kick off 2025 with “Rocking Tchaikovsky” on Sun., Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

Uplifting tunes and exuberant rhythms will abound in this concert of epic proportions. The concert will open with “…the light that breathes…,” a new work by Maestro Segal. “The piece begins with textures and hidden melodies as if searching for the path forward,” said Segal. “[It] ends in a glorious celebration of light and life.”

The principal cellist of The Cleveland Orchestra, Mark Kosower, will then take the stage to perform Friedrich Gulda’s Cello Concerto, a wild and catchy work described by the composer as “jazz, a minuet, rock, a smidgen of polka, and a march.”

On the second half, Tchaikovsky’s monumental and heroic Fifth Symphony paints the ultimate picture of victory over strife. From the lush orchestration to the soaring melodies, you won’t want this concert to end!

Guest Artist

Mark Kosower joined The Cleveland Orchestra as principal cello in 2010. Described as “a virtuoso of staggering prowess” by The Plain Dealer, he is a consummate artist, equally known around the world as a recitalist, concerto soloist, and chamber musician.

Alongside solo appearances with The Cleveland Orchestra, Kosower has performed alongside the symphony orchestras of Detroit, Houston, Minnesota, Oregon, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Seattle as well as orchestras around the world.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $42 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Pre-Concert Talk

Join us for a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal at 3 p.m. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:45 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.