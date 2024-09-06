Salina Symphony Mainstage Season Opens October 6

Heartpounding percussion will echo from stage at the Stiefel this Fall.

The Kaleidoscope mainstage season will open with colorful and imaginative music Sunday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

Hannah Applequist will command the spotlight in Paul Dooley’s new percussion concerto, The Soaring Souls, an energetic yet lyrical composition inspired by the tragic love story of Francesca da Rimini.

The adventure continues with Symphonie Fantastique, a highly evocative and expressive work full of fantastical imagery, written by Berlioz in response to his own experiences of heartbreak and unrequited love. The concert will also feature Bal Masqué by Amy Beach. Prepare to be transported to a world of passion, drama and excitement with this unforgettable concert.

Pre-Concert Talk

Join us for a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal and composer Paul Dooley at 3 p.m. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.