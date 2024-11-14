Salina Symphony Announces Youth Symphony, Youth Choir Fall Concerts

The Salina Symphony announces two fall concerts featuring members of the Youth Education Program.

Salina Youth Symphony Concert

The Salina Youth Symphony Fall Concert will be held Sunday, November 17, at 7 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre. The concert will feature members of the Salina Youth Symphony, Youth Jazz Band and Preparatory Orchestra.

The Salina Youth Symphony features a full orchestra of advanced string, wind, brass and percussion musicians under the direction of Henry Littich and Dr. Leonardo Rosario. The Youth Jazz Band, directed by Adam Keller, is an intermediate jazz band. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, will be conducted by Michael Harbaugh.

Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling (785) 827-1998 or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.

Salina Symphony Youth Choir Concert

The Salina Symphony Youth Choir Fall Concert will be held Sunday, November 24, at 7 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, 1509 S. Santa Fe. The Youth Choir features 35 members under the direction of Jenna Eshleman.

Tickets may be purchased at the door. Seating is by general admission and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.