Salina Summer School Zones

Todd PittengerJune 1, 2018

Summer activities in Salina mean that those yellow flashing lights will be active, signifying reduced speeds, at a couple of locations.

USD 305 activities for Summer 2018 include:

  • Summer school at Cottonwood Elementary, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from Tuesday, May 29 through Friday, June 29;
  • Extended school year for special education at South Middle School, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., from Tuesday, May 29 through Thursday, June 28;
  • Summer school at Central High School, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., from Tuesday, May 29 to Friday, June 29.

During these time periods, the reduced speed school zones around Cottonwood Elementary will be enforced. Flashing lights on reduced speed school zone signs will be activated during the morning period at Cottonwood Elementary to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones. No reduced speed school zones will be in effect or enforced during the noon hour, although drivers are still urged to practice additional caution.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced and the flashing lights on the signs have been deactivated until the 2018-2019 school year begins in August.

