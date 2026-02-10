Salina Students Shine at Science Olympiad

Nearly 100 students from 11 Kansas schools, including four middle and seven high schools, gathered at Fort Hays State University to compete in the annual regional Science Olympiad, braving frigid weather.

According to the school, the top three finishers in each of the regional events received medals, and students achieving qualifying scores were invited to compete at the state event in April at Wichita State University.

The Science Olympiad is a competition involving a wide variety of science and technology competitions, coordinated by faculty and students from several departments at the university. This year, representatives from FHSU departments of mathematics, biological sciences, chemistry, geosciences, physics, and the College of Education came together to coordinate this event.

“Science Olympiad is not just about the robots or the hovercrafts, it’s really about the connection between students and teachers,” said Dr. Tara Phleps-Durr, Professor and Chair of Biological Science at FHSU. “Here in Western Kansas, we have amazing mentors who pour everything into their students, and brilliant kids who are ready to take on any challenge. Seeing them work together makes it clear: the future of STEM is looking bright.”

Competitions are divided into two divisions (Division B for middle schools and Division C for high schools). This year’s school winners include:

Division B

First Place – Palco

Second Place – Hill City

Third Place – Minneapolis

Division C