Salina Students Nominated For FHSU Awards

A couple of Salina students are among nominees for three honorary commencement awards at Fort Hays State University.
According to the Fort Hays State University Alumni Office the following nominations were made:
- Thirty-one seniors were nominated for the 2025 Torch Award, which acknowledges classroom excellence, leadership, participation in professional organizations, and student, civic, or research activities.
- Six graduate students from the 2024-2025 academic year received Lighthouse Award nominations, honoring exceptional students completing graduate programs.
- The graduating class of 2025 nominated eighteen faculty members for the Pilot Award, recognizing classroom excellence, ongoing research, and service activities.
The Torch and Pilot Awards, created in 1974, and the Lighthouse Award, established in 2018, are presented annually. The nominees completed all requested information by the deadline specified by FHSU’s Alumni Office.
Salina students Alyssa Mikkelson, Communication Studies, and Miriam Benavides-Ortega, English (Writing), were both nominated for the Torch Award.
Recipients of each award will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday, May 6th.
Complete List of Nominees
2025TORCH AWARD NOMINEES
Nominees are listed alphabetically by state and hometown.
Kansas
CHENEY
Kelsi White, Communication Sciences and Disorders
CODELL
Isaiah Russell, English (Writing)
DERBY
Taylor Bynum, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
DODGE CITY
David Solis-Enriquez, History
ELLSWORTH
Noah Erichsen*, Environmental Geosciences and History
GARDNER
Margaret Savage, English (Writing) and Spanish
GRINNELL
Isabella Ostmeyer, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
HAYS
Emilee Augustine, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
Joanna Carrillo-Maldonado*, Business Administration (Management), Political Science, and Spanish
Elizabeth Clingan, English (Writing)
Sophia Garrison, Art History
Lauren Wagner*, Business Administration
HILLSBORO
Jessica Saunders, Accounting (Public) and Finance
INGALLS
Kiley Whipple, Agriculture Education and Secondary Education
INMAN
Jaylah Hurley, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
KANSAS CITY
Kinley Brown, Elementary Education
MAPLE CITY
Josie Gage, Technology and Engineering Education
OBERLIN
Gracie Vontz, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
OLATHE
Megan Jones, Accounting (Public) and Finance
OTTAWA
Kirsten Evans, Marketing
SALINA
Alyssa Mikkelson, Communication Studies
Miriam Benavides-Ortega, English (Writing)
SATANTA
Ella Burrows*, Political Science
SPEARVILLE
Stephanie Miller, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
TOPEKA
Claire Olson, Communication Sciences and Disorders
WAKEENEY
Parker Opat, Agriculture
WAKEFIELD
Nevaeh Copenhaver*, Psychology
Colorado
HENDERSON
Morgan Barba, Agriculture Education and Secondary Education
Illinois
LITCHFIELD
Lee Darte, Business Education (Corporate Communication)
Nebraska
LINCOLN
Kathryn Dilsaver, Accounting
SUPERIOR
Sierra Blackburn, Medical Diagnostic Imaging
2025 LIGHTHOUSE AWARD NOMINEES
Nominees are listed alphabetically by state and hometown.
Kansas
CANEY
Elizabeth Burch*, Social Work (Clinical)
GARNETT
Jenna Schmit*, Speech-Language Pathology
TOPEKA
Callyn Anderson, Business Administration (Digital Marketing)
Taylor Province, English
North Carolina
RALEIGH
Chelsea Kiefer, Public History
North Dakota
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE
Allyson Baloga*, Education Specialist (School Psychology)
2025 PILOT AWARD NOMINEES
Nominees are listed alphabetically by last name.
Dr. Kevin Amidon*, professor, Modern Languages and Philosophy; director, Honors College
Dr. Christa Beiker, professor, chair, Allied Health
Erica Bittel, instructor, Visual and Performing Arts – Art and Design
Grant Coffman, instructor, Communication Studies, Law and Political Science
Dr. Kelly Cole, associate professor, Nursing
Eric Deneault*, professor, Applied Technology
Dr. Reade Dowda, associate professor, Advanced Education Programs
Jayme Goetz, instructor, Mathematics
Dr. Marco Macias, associate professor, History and Philosophy
Dr. Marcella Marez, assistant professor, Communication Studies, Law, and Political Science
Hollie Marquess*, lecturer, History and Philosophy
Dr. Iryna McDonald, assistant professor, Agriculture
Dr. Phillip Olt*, associate professor, Advanced Education Programs
Zach Pixler, assistant professor, Applied Technology
Dr. Wendy Rohleder-Sook, assistant professor, chair, Communication Studies, Law, and Political Science
Dr. Matthew Smalley, associate professor, English and Modern Languages
Dr. Whitney Whitaker, associate professor, chair, Psychology
Dr. Hsin-Yen Yang, professor, Communication Studies, Law, and Political Science