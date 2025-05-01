Salina Students Nominated For FHSU Awards

A couple of Salina students are among nominees for three honorary commencement awards at Fort Hays State University.

According to the Fort Hays State University Alumni Office the following nominations were made:

Thirty-one seniors were nominated for the 2025 Torch Award, which acknowledges classroom excellence, leadership, participation in professional organizations, and student, civic, or research activities.

Six graduate students from the 2024-2025 academic year received Lighthouse Award nominations, honoring exceptional students completing graduate programs.

The graduating class of 2025 nominated eighteen faculty members for the Pilot Award, recognizing classroom excellence, ongoing research, and service activities.

The Torch and Pilot Awards, created in 1974, and the Lighthouse Award, established in 2018, are presented annually. The nominees completed all requested information by the deadline specified by FHSU’s Alumni Office.

Salina students Alyssa Mikkelson, Communication Studies, and Miriam Benavides-Ortega, English (Writing), were both nominated for the Torch Award.

Recipients of each award will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday, May 6th.

Complete List of Nominees

2025TORCH AWARD NOMINEES

Nominees are listed alphabetically by state and hometown.

Kansas

CHENEY

Kelsi White, Communication Sciences and Disorders

CODELL

Isaiah Russell, English (Writing)

DERBY

Taylor Bynum, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

DODGE CITY

David Solis-Enriquez, History

ELLSWORTH

Noah Erichsen*, Environmental Geosciences and History

GARDNER

Margaret Savage, English (Writing) and Spanish

GRINNELL

Isabella Ostmeyer, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

HAYS

Emilee Augustine, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

Joanna Carrillo-Maldonado*, Business Administration (Management), Political Science, and Spanish

Elizabeth Clingan, English (Writing)

Sophia Garrison, Art History

Lauren Wagner*, Business Administration

HILLSBORO

Jessica Saunders, Accounting (Public) and Finance

INGALLS

Kiley Whipple, Agriculture Education and Secondary Education

INMAN

Jaylah Hurley, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

KANSAS CITY

Kinley Brown, Elementary Education

MAPLE CITY

Josie Gage, Technology and Engineering Education

OBERLIN

Gracie Vontz, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

OLATHE

Megan Jones, Accounting (Public) and Finance

OTTAWA

Kirsten Evans, Marketing

SALINA

Alyssa Mikkelson, Communication Studies

Miriam Benavides-Ortega, English (Writing)

SATANTA

Ella Burrows*, Political Science

SPEARVILLE

Stephanie Miller, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

TOPEKA

Claire Olson, Communication Sciences and Disorders

WAKEENEY

Parker Opat, Agriculture

WAKEFIELD

Nevaeh Copenhaver*, Psychology

Colorado

HENDERSON

Morgan Barba, Agriculture Education and Secondary Education

Illinois

LITCHFIELD

Lee Darte, Business Education (Corporate Communication)

Nebraska

LINCOLN

Kathryn Dilsaver, Accounting

SUPERIOR

Sierra Blackburn, Medical Diagnostic Imaging

2025 LIGHTHOUSE AWARD NOMINEES

Nominees are listed alphabetically by state and hometown.

Kansas

CANEY

Elizabeth Burch*, Social Work (Clinical)

GARNETT

Jenna Schmit*, Speech-Language Pathology

TOPEKA

Callyn Anderson, Business Administration (Digital Marketing)

Taylor Province, English

North Carolina

RALEIGH

Chelsea Kiefer, Public History

North Dakota

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE

Allyson Baloga*, Education Specialist (School Psychology)

2025 PILOT AWARD NOMINEES

Nominees are listed alphabetically by last name.

Dr. Kevin Amidon*, professor, Modern Languages and Philosophy; director, Honors College

Dr. Christa Beiker, professor, chair, Allied Health

Erica Bittel, instructor, Visual and Performing Arts – Art and Design

Grant Coffman, instructor, Communication Studies, Law and Political Science

Dr. Kelly Cole, associate professor, Nursing

Eric Deneault*, professor, Applied Technology

Dr. Reade Dowda, associate professor, Advanced Education Programs

Jayme Goetz, instructor, Mathematics

Dr. Marco Macias, associate professor, History and Philosophy

Dr. Marcella Marez, assistant professor, Communication Studies, Law, and Political Science

Hollie Marquess*, lecturer, History and Philosophy

Dr. Iryna McDonald, assistant professor, Agriculture

Dr. Phillip Olt*, associate professor, Advanced Education Programs

Zach Pixler, assistant professor, Applied Technology

Dr. Wendy Rohleder-Sook, assistant professor, chair, Communication Studies, Law, and Political Science

Dr. Matthew Smalley, associate professor, English and Modern Languages

Dr. Whitney Whitaker, associate professor, chair, Psychology

Dr. Hsin-Yen Yang, professor, Communication Studies, Law, and Political Science