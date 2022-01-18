Salina Students Excel at Science Olympiad

A group of students from Salina Sacred Heart excelled at a recently completed science olympiad event.

According to the school, the Knights beat out 10 other teams to take 1st place at the Hays Regional Science Olympiad. Out of the 23 events in science and engineering, Sacred Heart medaled in 19 of them.

Sacred Heart team members include Nate Elmore, Noah Martin, Isabella Matteucci, Angel Tran, Jace Douglas, Kiera Cochran, Markus White, Andy Marshall, Jason Marrs, Mikey Matteucci, and Hunter Newell.

Here are the Sacred Heart complete results:

1st place in Anatomy and Physiology – Markus White, Andy Marshall

1st place in Astronomy – Noah Martin, Isabella Mattuecci

1st place in Cell Biology – Markus White, Andy Marshall

1st place in Chemistry Lab – Nate Elmore, Noah Martin

1st place in Code Busters – Isabella Matteucci, Angel Tran, Andy Marshall

1st place in Dynamic Planet – Nate Elmore, Angel Tran

1st place in Green Generation – Jason Marrs, Hunter Newell

1st place in Remote Sensing – Noah Martin, Jace Douglas

1st place in WiFi Lab – Markus White, Noah Martin

1st place in Write It Do It – Isabella Matteucci, Angel Tran

2nd place in Environmental Chemistry – Nate Elmore

2nd place in It’s About Time – Markus White, Noah Martin

2nd place in Wright Stuff – Mikey Matteucci, Hunter Newell

3rd place in Bridge – Jace Douglas, Jason Marrs

3rd place in Disease Detectives – Isabella Matteucci, Angel Tran

3rd place in Detector Building – Andy Marshall, Mikey Matteucci

3rd place in Experimental Design – Isabella Matteucci, Mikey Matteucci, Hunter Newell

3rd place in Gravity Vehicle – Andy Marshall, Jason Marrs

3rd place in Trajectory – Mikey Matteucci, Hunter Newell

The school says “we thank God for his favor and grace. In all that we do we bring glory and honor to God.”

Photo Courtesy Sacred Heart