Salina Student Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A college student headed home to Salina to spend time with family over spring break was one of the victims in a multi-vehicle crash which happened in a dust storm in Northwest Kansas Friday afternoon, and still had Interstate 70 closed Saturday afternoon.

Family and friends are remembering Dawson Hogan. Dawson was a sophomore at Fort Hays State Tech in Goodland. He was majoring in Electrical Technology at the Technical College, and was an Academic All-American on the school’s wrestling team.

The school released the following statement:

“Dawson was a vibrant presence on campus—a dedicated member of the Men’s Wrestling program, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and involved in student life events. He excelled academically, recently earning a nomination for the National Technical Honor Society. As a sophomore, he was on track to earn his Journeyman license, graduate this semester, and embark on a career in the electrical industry.”

Dawson was a Salina Central High School graduate, and leaves behind his parents and three brothers and sisters.

Dawson was on his way home for spring break when he got caught up in the crash which involved over 50 vehicles. There were eight confirmed fatalities, and numerous injured travelers were transported to medical care facilities throughout the region.

Photo via Fort Hays State Tech