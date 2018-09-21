Salina Student is KU Hall Center Scholar

A student from Salina is among eight outstanding KU undergraduates who have been selected to serve as Hall Center Scholars for 2018-2019. They will have exclusive opportunities to interact with the well-known authors, scholars and public intellectuals who speak in the Hall Center Humanities Lecture Series. The scholars for 2018-19:

Kayleigh Anderson, Lawrence senior in English and women, gender & sexuality studies

Ashley Aranda, Wichita junior in history of art

Trevor Bashaw, Manhattan senior in English and creative writing

Jamie Hawley, Salina junior in English, political science and communication studies

Aroog Khaliq, Overland Park sophomore in English and psychology

Nidhi Patel, Overland Park senior in biology and English

Samuel Steuart, Topeka junior in American studies and biochemistry

Maya Van Nuys, Rapid City, South Dakota, senior in global & international studies and humanities.

These students, whose interests represent a wide array of disciplines, will be given a special opportunity to engage with the speakers coming to campus as part of the 2018-2019 Humanities Lecture Series. Hall Center Scholars will participate in a faculty-guided book club, focusing on books and articles by the Humanities Lecture Series speakers, and they will also have the opportunity to lunch privately with a selection of the speakers.

The Humanities Lecture Series speakers for 2018-2019 will be Maria Hinojosa, KU faculty member Marie Grace Brown, Neil Gaiman, Walter Mosley and Jesmyn Ward. The series has long provided a forum for interdisciplinary dialogue among renowned speakers, the university and the surrounding communities.

Hall Center Scholar awards, made possible by donations to the Friends of the Hall Center, are open to KU undergraduates with strong academic credentials who have demonstrated significant engagement in the university community.