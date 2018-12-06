Salina Student Earns Scholarship For International Study

A student from Salina is among a group of Kansas State University students who have earned scholarships to study abroad.

According to the school, scholarships awarded through Kansas State University’s Office of International Programs will help students study around the world during the spring 2019 semester.

Study destinations include Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, England, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.

The following students have received a scholarship to study abroad; included are the scholarship amount and study destination:

Emi Hayashi, senior in kinesiology and pre-physician assistant, Andover, $500 University Study Abroad Consortium Scholarship for Costa Rica; Natalie Vesta, sophomore in marketing and German, Clay Center, $2,500 Mary Lynn Manning Study Abroad Scholarship for Germany; Taneile Peroutek, junior in business administration, Esbon, $1,000 Rodolfo J. Montes de Oca/Costa Rica-Small Town International Scholarship for Costa Rica; Reagan Swank, junior in finance, Garden City, $1,200 Megan E. Taylor Exchange Student Endowment for Czech Republic.

From Greater Kansas City: Reese Fisher, junior in management information systems, $500 Academic Program International Scholarship for Germany, and Calum Fletcher, senior in communication studies, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan, both from Leawood; Margaret Fitzgerald, junior in finance, $1,200 Megan E. Taylor Exchange Student Endowment for the Czech Republic, and Lindsey Jost, junior in agribusiness, $625 International Studies Abroad Scholarship for Italy, both from Olathe; Nicole Becker, senior in industrial engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic, Emily Featherston, sophomore in political science and pre-law, $700 Academic Program International Scholarship for Costa Rica, and Scott Schwerdtfeger, senior in finance and economics, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Thailand, all from Overland Park; and Aaron Middaugh, junior in secondary education-modern languages, Shawnee, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for France.

Erinn Engle, senior in architecture, Hutchinson, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Jordan Urban, senior in mass communications, Maize, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Australia.

From Manhattan: Ethan Copple, junior in industrial engineering and anthropology, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship and $250 Catherine Joyce Memorial Scholarship for Spain; Sarah Middendorf, junior in Spanish and American ethnic studies, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Mexico; and Kyler Reith, senior in anthropology, $400 University Study Abroad Consortium Scholarship for Chile.

Christina Chappell, senior in English, Milford, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan; Laura Edelman, sophomore in French, Sabetha, $400 University Study Abroad Consortium Scholarship for France; Colton Maxwell, senior in mechanical engineering, Salina, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic; Addison Price, junior in theatre, Scott City, $300 International Studies Abroad Scholarship for England; Michelle Villagrana, senior in management information systems, Topeka, $450 University Study Abroad Consortium Scholarship for Spain; Bailey Martin, senior in electrical engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic, and Luke Prohaska, junior in biochemistry, Spanish and pre-medicine, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship and $300 International Studies Abroad Scholarship for Costa Rica, both from Wichita.

Kellie Gabriel, junior in marketing, Bishop, California, $625 International Studies Abroad Scholarship for Spain; Joshua Lawless, sophomore in nutrition and health, Laguna Niguel, California, $450 University Study Abroad Consortium Scholarship for Costa Rica; Maggie Clarke, sophomore in hospitality management, Vail, Colorado, $750 International Studies Abroad Scholarship for Spain; Sarah Swan, junior in accounting, Roswell, Georgia, $1,200 Megan E. Taylor Exchange Student Endowment for the Czech Republic; Katie Condon, junior in animal sciences and industry, Lake Forest, Illinois, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Thailand; Sara Gammon, junior in agricultural economics, Drexel, Missouri, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg; Kooper Holbrook, senior in architecture, Kearney, Missouri, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Denmark; Brandon Hall, junior in animal sciences and industry, Crete, Nebraska, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Switzerland; Katherine Little, senior in architecture, Raton, New Mexico, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Denmark; and Mira Greene, master’s student in business administration, Houston, Texas, $250 Veronica Bonebrake International Scholarship for Costa Rica.