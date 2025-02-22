Salina Student Among Research Presenters

A student from Salina is among a group from Fort Hays State University who travelled to present their research.

Colson Browning was among sixteen students, eight faculty members, and three administrators who traveled to Manhattan for the 23rd annual Kansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (K-INBRE) Symposium. This event, led by the University of Kansas Medical Center, aims to prepare and inspire promising students for careers in bioscience.

According to the school, FHSU participants, along with those of nine other institutions in Kansas and Oklahoma, presented their research through oral and poster presentations over the course of the event. The following faculty and students from FHSU participated in the event:

Dr. Maggi Braasch-Turi

Colson Browning – Salina

Hannah Nimmo – Wolfe City, Texas

Dr. James Balthazor

Griffin Davies – Holton

Braden Allphin – Topeka

Dr. Tara Phelps-Durr

Kelly Chen – Wichita

Claire Shippy – Hays

Yue Fan – China

Hazel Frans – Overland Park

Cadee Haugsness – Topeka

Dr. Ifelayo Adefuye

Kwesi Taylor – Ghana

Dr. Michael Gruenstaeudl

Gregory Smith – Bellingham, Washington

Louisa Acquah – Ghana

KAMS Alumni and current FHSU biology major Hazel Frans was one of ten presenters selected for the Award of Excellence at the 2025 K-INBRE Symposium for her poster entitled “Impact of CRISPR-induced mutations on Arabidopsis thaliana gene APETALA3 sites AP3-3 and AP3-5.” Held at the InterContinental Hotel in Kansas City, Frans’s poster was judged on appearance, content, oral presentation, and relevance.

“Attending my first K-INBRE Symposium was an incredible experience,” Frans said. “I had the opportunity to connect with talented scientists from Kansas and Oklahoma, explore career paths through the Undergraduate Career Panel, and engage in insightful discussions on biomedical research. Presenting my work during the poster sessions was exciting, and the highlight of the conference was receiving an Award of Excellence for my presentation.”