Salina Storm Fury Presentation Tonight

Anyone with an interest in severe weather is invited to encounter a “Storm Fury on the Plains” tonight. National Weather Service will be in Salina with their annual in-depth weather presentation.

The presentation will be hosted by Saline County Emergency Management, shouldn’t last more than two hours. It will provide information about the different types of storms, individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

Storm Fury on the Plains is open to anyone who has an interest in weather. There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.

The presentation in Salina is scheduled for this Tuesday evening, February 25th, at Kansas Wesleyan University in Peters Science Hall Room 201, beginning at 6:30.