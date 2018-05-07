Salina South Thespians Honored

Multiple students from the Salina South High School Theatre Department were honored over the weekend.
According to the school, the department held its annual S.T.A.R. Night (South Theatre Award Recognition) on Friday. The following students received awards:
- Best Bit Part – Santiago Vasquez – Lend Me a Tenor
- Best “A Bit More” Part – Kyle Dundas & Aiden Trumbo – John Lennon & Me
- Best Supporting Actress – The Brides – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
- Best Supporting Actor – Noah Endreshak – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Brothers – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
- David L. Webber Technical Theatre Award – Noah Endreshak, Maisy Lowers, & Kaylee Warren
- The Jellybean Award (Theatre of Kindness) – Alex Cosco, Bayleigh Hultgren, & Nathan Zimmerman
- Marc Malone Musical Theatre Award – Anthony Nitbouapha, Addison Praytor, & Madison Price
- Best Actress – Albanee Garcia – Lend Me a Tenor, Whitney Turner – John Lennon & Me
- Best Actor – Nick Salem – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Salina South was honored to have received several nominations for the 2018 Jester Awards held on May 6th in Wichita. The nominations also allowed the opportunity to perform a medley of songs from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.
At the awards, Nick Salem was one of the recipients for the Leading Actor Award for his portrayal of Adam in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.
Here are the nominations the production received:
- Overall Production
- Direction of a Show – Kate Lindsay
- Leading Actor – Nick Salem (Adam Pontipee) [Award Recipient]
- Small Ensemble – “The Brothers” (Nathan Zimmerman, Santiago Vasquez, Anthony Nitbouapha, Jacob Sweet, Kyle Dundas, Noah Endreshak)
- Production Number – “The Social Dance”
- Orchestra – Mary Wagoner
- Vocal Music Direction – Eddie B Creer, Jr.
- Artistic Guest – Sam DeChant (Choreography)
- Design Guest – Kay Engelland, Eve Boyle, Pam Debold (Costume Design)
DRAMA CLUB OFFICERS & REPRESENTATIVIES — 2017-18
Co-Presidents — Nick Salem & Nathan Zimmerman
Vice-Pres — Noah Endreshak
Offices/Committees:
Secretary/Treasurer — Santiago Vasquez, Savannah Bonilla
Membership/Clerks — Kyle Dundas, Courtney White, Jacob Sweet, Leighton Cline
Historians — Lauren Zimmerman, Daniela Garcia
Public Relations — Kaylee Warren, Maisy Lowers
Activities—Albanee Garcia, Anthony Nitbouapha, Whitney Turner
Senior Class Rep. — Alex Cosco
Junior Class Rep. — Eric Stockham
Sophomore Class Rep. — Cameron Post
Freshman Class Rep. — Piper Brady
South High School students were also chosen to serve on the Kansas Thespian State Board – a select group of students who help organize the State Conference. South High’s representatives for the 2018 conference were Nick Salem & Nathan Zimmerman.
Throughout the school year, Drama Club members vote on T.O.M. winners (Thespian Of the Month). This year, the following students have won T.O.M. awards:
August – Courtney White, Lauren Zimmerman
September – Jacob Sweet, Whitney Turner
October – Noah Endreshak, Maisy Lowers
November – Kaylee Warren, Nathan Zimmerman
December – Kyle Dundas, Anthony Nitbouapha
January – Addison Praytor, Nick Salem
February – Leighton Cline, Albanee Garcia
March – Piper Brady, Daniela Garcia, Casey Grennan
April – Ashley Carraway, Bayleigh Hultgren, Cameron Post