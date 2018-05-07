Salina South Thespians Honored

Multiple students from the Salina South High School Theatre Department were honored over the weekend.

According to the school, the department held its annual S.T.A.R. Night ( S outh T heatre A ward R ecognition) on Friday. The following students received awards:

Best Bit Part – Santiago Vasquez – Lend Me a Tenor

Best “A Bit More” Part – Kyle Dundas & Aiden Trumbo – John Lennon & Me

Best Supporting Actress – The Brides – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Best Supporting Actor – Noah Endreshak – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Brothers – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

David L. Webber Technical Theatre Award – Noah Endreshak, Maisy Lowers, & Kaylee Warren

The Jellybean Award (Theatre of Kindness) – Alex Cosco, Bayleigh Hultgren, & Nathan Zimmerman

Marc Malone Musical Theatre Award – Anthony Nitbouapha, Addison Praytor, & Madison Price

Best Actress – Albanee Garcia – Lend Me a Tenor, Whitney Turner – John Lennon & Me

Best Actor – Nick Salem – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Salina South was honored to have received several nominations for the 2018 Jester Awards held on May 6th in Wichita. The nominations also allowed the opportunity to perform a medley of songs from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

At the awards, Nick Salem was one of the recipients for the Leading Actor Award for his portrayal of Adam in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Here are the nominations the production received:

Overall Production

Direction of a Show – Kate Lindsay

Leading Actor – Nick Salem (Adam Pontipee) [Award Recipient]

Small Ensemble – “The Brothers” (Nathan Zimmerman, Santiago Vasquez, Anthony Nitbouapha, Jacob Sweet, Kyle Dundas, Noah Endreshak)

Production Number – “The Social Dance”

Orchestra – Mary Wagoner

Vocal Music Direction – Eddie B Creer, Jr.

Artistic Guest – Sam DeChant (Choreography)

Design Guest – Kay Engelland, Eve Boyle, Pam Debold (Costume Design)

DRAMA CLUB OFFICERS & REPRESENTATIVIES — 2017-18

Co-Presidents — Nick Salem & Nathan Zimmerman

Vice-Pres — Noah Endreshak

Offices/Committees:

Secretary/Treasurer — Santiago Vasquez, Savannah Bonilla

Membership/Clerks — Kyle Dundas, Courtney White, Jacob Sweet, Leighton Cline

Historians — Lauren Zimmerman, Daniela Garcia

Public Relations — Kaylee Warren, Maisy Lowers

Activities—Albanee Garcia, Anthony Nitbouapha, Whitney Turner

Senior Class Rep. — Alex Cosco

Junior Class Rep. — Eric Stockham

Sophomore Class Rep. — Cameron Post

Freshman Class Rep. — Piper Brady

South High School students were also chosen to serve on the Kansas Thespian State Board – a select group of students who help organize the State Conference. South High’s representatives for the 2018 conference were Nick Salem & Nathan Zimmerman.

Throughout the school year, Drama Club members vote on T.O.M. winners ( T hespian O f the M onth). This year, the following students have won T.O.M. awards:

August – Courtney White, Lauren Zimmerman

September – Jacob Sweet, Whitney Turner

October – Noah Endreshak, Maisy Lowers

November – Kaylee Warren, Nathan Zimmerman

December – Kyle Dundas, Anthony Nitbouapha

January – Addison Praytor, Nick Salem

February – Leighton Cline, Albanee Garcia

March – Piper Brady, Daniela Garcia, Casey Grennan

April – Ashley Carraway, Bayleigh Hultgren, Cameron Post