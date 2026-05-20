Salina South Softball Falls in Opening Playoff Game to Topeka Seaman

Final:

Salina South 5

Topeka Seaman 6

The Vikings of Topeka Seaman got off to a quick start against the Cougars in the opening round of Regional 3 of the 5A West Playoffs. Topeka Seaman Pitcher Lydia Dreher struck out the side to start the ball game. The Vikings would then add two runs in each of the first two innings to lead 4-0. Dreher would help her own cause by getting an RBI double and two batters later Lauren Glasgow with an RBI single. However, the Cougars would respond by cutting the lead in half with back to back RBI singles from Paityn Fritz and Madelynn Werner in the top of the 3rd.

The Vikings would add another run in the bottom of the 4th on another big hit from Lauren Glasgow, this time an RBI double to put the Vikings up 5-2. The Cougars would yet again respond as they added one run in the top of the 6th on a wild pitch as Mariana Esparza, who came in as a pinch runner scored from 3rd. The Cougars would hold the Vikings scoreless in the bottom of the 6th. Salina South had 3 outs to work with to keep their season alive.

Natalie Riffel started the top of the 7th with a single. Lennon Haas would then reach on an error. After a fly out by Brylee Moss, Paityn Fritz was intentionally walked to load the bases. It was the big hit from Madelynn Werner that scored 2 runs to tie the ball game at 5 on a 2 RBI single to right field. The next two Cougars would fly out to center field to end the inning.

Topeka Seaman had the chance to win the game in the bottom of the 7th and they took advantage with impressive plate discipline. After a groundout to the pitcher, the Vikings were able to force walk after walk to load the bases. Where then Aubrey Warren was able to work a walk to force in the game winning run.

Vikings pitcher Lydia Dreher pitched a complete game with 6 strikeouts and 4 walks. She had command of her pitches early on, but struggled with some of her pitches towards the end of the ballgame. For the Cougars, Ella Chamberlain got the start and pitched 4 innings with 0 walks. In the 5th, Paityn Fritz came in and finished out the ballgame and finished with 2 strikeouts in 3 innings.

Salina South concludes their season with an overall record of 12-15.