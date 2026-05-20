FD Recognizes Emergency Medical Services Week

The Salina Fire Department is recognizing National Emergency Medical Services Week this week, and honoring the dedication, professionalism, and compassion of the department’s providers who serve the community every day.

According to the agency, National EMS Week is an opportunity to recognize the important role emergency medical service personnel play in protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our community. 24 hours a day Salina Fire Department EMT’s and Paramedics respond to a wide range of medical emergencies, providing rapid assessment and clinical-based prehospital medical care during some of the most challenging moments citizens may face.

The department delivers prehospital emergency medical care with skill, compassion and commitment, whether responding to a serious illness, traumatic injury, cardiac emergency, respiratory emergency, motor vehicle crash, or other urgent incidents. Through extensive and

continued training, the work often begins long before a patient reaches the hospital. The care that is provided can and does make a significant difference in the outcome and survivability of the patients they care for.

Throughout this week, the Salina Fire Department encourages the community to recognize the work of EMS professionals and the essential service they provide. EMS is a vital part of both the public safety and healthcare systems, and the department remains committed to delivering high-quality prehospital emergency medical care to the citizens throughout Saline County.

National EMS Week is a time to recognize the outstanding work the personnel at the Salina Fire Department perform every day to care for

the community. The highly trained EMS providers respond with compassion, professionalism, and clinical excellence. The agency is proud of the service they provide to the citizens of Salina and Saline County.

The Salina Fire Department thanks its firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, dispatch partners, county fire district first responders, hospital and healthcare partners, law enforcement partners and all other emergency

responders who help ensure the community receives timely and effective emergency medical care.

National Emergency Medical Services Week was established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate EMS professionals and the important contributions they make to the safety and health of communities across the nation. EMS Week is presented annually by the American College of Emergency Physicians in partnership with the

National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.