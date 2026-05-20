Kenwood Cove Ready For 16th Season

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is preparing for a busy summer. The 2026 swim season is set to begin.

This will be the 16th season for the water park. Kenwood Cove first opened over Memorial Day Weekend in 2010.

Many of the lifeguards are students, from area colleges and high schools. With many not dismissing until the Thursday before Memorial Day it prompted opening day to be pushed to the day after Memorial Day so all can be properly trained.

Kenwood Cove will open for the first public swim on Tuesday, May 26th, at 12:30 pm.

Public swim hours will be Monday through Saturday, 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm, and Sunday, 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Aquatic Exercise will start on Wednesday , May 27th. Hours for Aquatic Exercise will run Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm, and Saturday mornings from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

The last day of public swimming will be on Sunday, August 9th. The Annual Pooch Plunge will take place on Monday, August 10th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The minimum age at Kenwood Cove for unsupervised entry is 10 years old. This prioritizes safety, aligns with waterpark industry standards, and improves the visitor experience.

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Kenwood Cove Typical Hours of Operation

Monday – Saturday 12:30 pm – 7 pm

Sunday 12:30 pm – 6 pm