Rollover Crash, DUI Arrest

A Salina man who was injured in a rollover crash is now facing a charge of DUI.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 59-year-old Javier Martinez was driving northbound on N. Ohio Tuesday afternoon and lost control of a 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup.

Deputies say the vehicle sustained major damage after it rolled once and came to rest on its wheels.

Martinez was buckled up and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries and then arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident took place around 1pm in the 5800 block of North Ohio near Wyatt Earp Draw.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff”s Office