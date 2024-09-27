Salina South falls to Hutch 47-0 on Thursday night

Salina South could not get anything going on either side of the football on Thursday night as the Hutchinson Salthawks score in every quarter against the Cougars. Hutchinson was in control of the game from beginning to end.

Salina South would get the ball to start the contest but their drive was cut short by a QB Landon Putman interception. For the Salthawks, many of the carries were from RB Kade Smith and it was evident on their first drive. The Salthawks got several big runs from Smith and it was capped off by a 1 yard touchdown run by him. The extra point would be missed.

The Cougars would punt on their next possession. Hutchinson would score yet again on their next drive, finished by a 3 yard touchdown run by RB Jeremyah Gaitho Karanu to take a 13-0 lead. On the Cougars next drive, Hutchinson would intercept Putman again. This set up a two-play drive that ended with a 67 yard touchdown run from Kade Smith.

While the Cougars struggled to get any momentum, a bright spot for Salina South was Maddox Girard. He ended the night with 2 interceptions and some impressive tackles on defense. One of the interceptions came late in the first quarter and gave the Cougars good field position at mid field.

The Cougars would drive inside the red zone, but another Putman interception would be returned 98 yards by Mitchell Rice which ended Salina South’s best chance at scoring. Before halftime, Hutchinson would score on another 47 yard touchdown run by Kade Smith to make it a 34-0 lead at the break.

Hutchinson started the second half with the football and another Gaitho Karanu touchdown run from 7 yards out further increased the Salthawks lead. The final touchdown for Hutchinson was a 3-yard touchdown run from RB Karmelo Green to make the score 47-0.

Salina South drops to 0-4 on the season, while Hutchinson improved to 3-1. Salina South will leave Salina for the first time next week as they go on the road to Valley Center. Hutchinson will be at home next week and play Derby.

Player of the Game: Maddox Girard

H & R Block of the Game: Simon Flores

Scoring

Hutchinson 20 / 14 / 7 / 6

Salina South 0 / 0 / 0 / 0