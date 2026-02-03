Salina South Earns Sweep of Haysville-Campus

Girls Final

Salina South 58

Campus 43

It was a close contest between the Lady Cougars and Lady Colts for much of the first half. Salina South exploded on offense in the third quarter to defeat Campus 58-43. Much of this scoring was due to the Cougar offense from beyond the arc. Salina South ended the night with 13, 3 point baskets. Kyla Hamel had the most with 4, 3 point baskets and she ended the night with 14 points.

Throughout the night, Campus brought a lot of full court pressure but the Cougars were able to shred the defense most of the night. Paityn Fritz also had a big night with 14 points. She scored in every quarter and made her presence known down low. Brooklyn Jordan was red hot to start the contest with 10 first quarter points and 3, 3 point baskets coming from beyond the arc. Jordan did encounter some foul trouble after this and ended the night with only those 10 points. Lauren Crow for the Cougars also saw significant minutes and made them count. She contributed 8 points in the contest. Elle Barth and Brylee Moss both hit two 3’s and both finished with 6 points apiece.

For Campus, they were led in scoring by Emerleigh Cooper. She ended the night with 13 points. Norah Seeley off the bench scored 8 points and Addison Wood had 7. The Lady Colts struggled coming out of the locker room on both occasions to start the first and second halves. Salina South started the game on an 8-0 run and they were held to only 5 points in the third quarter.

With the loss, Haysville Campus dropped to 3-12 on the year. They will play Valley Center on Friday. With the win, Salina South improved to 11-6 and snapped a short three game losing skid. They will host Hutchinson on Friday.

Boys Final

Salina South 50

Campus 42

The nightcap between the Cougars and Colts was a physical game. The contest was close throughout the night, but it wasn’t until the third quarter that Salina South began to slightly pull away. Gavin DeVoe had another big night offensively with 17 points to lead all scorers. It didn’t matter who Campus threw at DeVoe, he was not able to be stopped in the paint. The second leading scorer for Salina South was Sawyer Walker. His night started out a rough after missing some shots from a wide margin, but was able to knock down a 3 point basket in every quarter and finished the night with 12 points.

Many fouls were called on Campus in the contest tonight. Campus was the more physical team but did commit more fouls than the Cougars. Salina South had many opportunities at the free throw line and did struggle at times in the night. Kyler Webb hit a big three in the 4th quarter to keep the Campus comeback at bay. He ended the night with 5 points. Easton Wilcox had an impressive second half in which he scored all 9 of his points.

The Colts were led in scoring by Jalen Clark, who was dangerous from the outside. He ended the night with 15 points and scored in every quarter. Ja’myius Caldwell finished with 9 points and Javyn Caldwell finished with 5, all coming in the first half. Campus made the game close towards the end of the contest but Salina South thwarted each comeback attempt by the Colts.

With the loss, the Colts dropped to 8-8 on the season. They will host Valley Center on Friday night. The Cougars, with the victory, improve to 13-4 and have now won 5 straight. They will host Hutchinson on Friday.