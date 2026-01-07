Salina Snowstorm Flashback January, 7 2025

One year ago today, Salina residents were still digging out of a wide spread snowstorm that left streets, driveways and parking lots snow-packed and icy. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, breezy south wind with a high near 63.

According to the National Weather Service, the January 2025 storm saw some of largest snowfall amounts ever recorded in parts of Kansas.

Snowfall across Central Kansas made travel difficult in the early days of January 2025.

18 inches – Chapman

16.4 inches – Abilene

15 inches – Lincoln

15 inches – 4 miles NE Delphos

14 inches – Beloit

12 inches – Salina

12 inches – Minneapolis

12 inches – Bennington

10 inches – 8 miles NNE Kanopolis

9 inches – Lindsborg

9 inches – 8 miles NW Marquette

8.5 inches – 5 miles E Bridgeport

7.5 inches – McPherson

Here are some of the previous worst snow storms ever in Salina:

12 inches – 1/18/1962, 3/9/1909

11.8 inches – 3/16/1970

11.6 inches – 2/21/1971

11.3 inches – 3/19/1998

10.2 inches – 2/23/2003

10.0 inches – 12/23/1918

9.2 inches – 2/7/1980

8.8 inches – 2/16/1975

8.7 inches – 11/9/1888