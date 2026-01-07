Salina Snowstorm Flashback January, 7 2025

One year ago today, Salina residents were still digging out of a wide spread snowstorm that left streets, driveways and parking lots snow-packed and icy. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, breezy south wind with a high near 63.
According to the National Weather Service, the January 2025 storm saw some of largest snowfall amounts ever recorded in parts of Kansas.
Snowfall across Central Kansas made travel difficult in the early days of January 2025.
18 inches – Chapman
16.4 inches – Abilene
15 inches – Lincoln
15 inches – 4 miles NE Delphos
14 inches – Beloit
12 inches – Salina
12 inches – Minneapolis
12 inches – Bennington
10 inches – 8 miles NNE Kanopolis
9 inches – Lindsborg
9 inches – 8 miles NW Marquette
8.5 inches – 5 miles E Bridgeport
7.5 inches – McPherson
Here are some of the previous worst snow storms ever in Salina:
12 inches – 1/18/1962, 3/9/1909
11.8 inches – 3/16/1970
11.6 inches – 2/21/1971
11.3 inches – 3/19/1998
10.2 inches – 2/23/2003
10.0 inches – 12/23/1918
9.2 inches – 2/7/1980
8.8 inches – 2/16/1975
8.7 inches – 11/9/1888