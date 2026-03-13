Salina Smoke Shop Caught in ABC Operation

A smoke shop in Salina was among multiple businesses across the state which were caught in an operation targeting the unlawful sale of alcoholic products disguised as kratom extract “shots”.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABC) an investigation began in September 2025 following a formal complaint alleging that O.P.M.S. Kratom Extract liquid products—commonly marketed as “shots”—contained alcohol and were being sold without proper licensing. These products were available in small bottles, intended for human consumption, and sold in stores not authorized to sell alcoholic beverages.

ABC enforcement agents initiated a comprehensive investigation, locating the products in multiple Kansas retail locations and purchasing samples of O.P.M.S Black Kratom Extract liquid and O.P.M.S. Gold Kratom Extract liquid. The products underwent field testing and were submitted to a federal forensic laboratory for chemical analysis. Laboratory results confirmed that the products contained between 15.7% and 16.1% ethanol alcohol, classifying them as alcoholic beverages under Kansas law.

The investigation determined that these unlicensed alcoholic products were being sold primarily in vape shops and similar businesses lacking the required alcoholic beverage licenses.

Working in coordination with county attorneys, ABC agents obtained search warrants for 12 business locations across Kansas, including:

Cowley County: El Dorado, Arkansas City

Crawford County: Pittsburg

Ellis County: Hays

Geary County: Junction City

Johnson County: Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park

Saline County: Salina

Shawnee County: Topeka

At 11:00 a.m. on March 11th ABC agents simultaneously executed the search warrants. A total of 1,006 bottles of the illegal alcoholic products were seized. All 12 businesses were found to be in possession of the unlawful beverages.

Criminal charges will be submitted to the respective county attorney’s offices for review and prosecution.

“Sales of unlawful alcoholic beverages by unlicensed businesses pose a clear risk to consumers and undermine the integrity of Kansas’ regulated marketplace,” said ABC Director Debbi Beavers. “This operation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the public and ensuring that all businesses follow state law.”

ABC encourages consumers to report suspected violations to help protect Kansas communities from unsafe or unlawfully sold products. Potential violations can be reported at www.ksrevenue.gov/abcindex.html

Businesses involved in the operation include: