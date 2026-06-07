Bethany Gets Music Grant

Bethany College has been recognized by the Presser Foundation as a recipient of a $25,000 Capital Support Grant to enhance music facilities on campus.

According to the school this investment supports Bethany’s commitment to providing outstanding opportunities for student musicians while preserving and strengthening the spaces where creativity, learning, and performance thrive. Through projects like these, they continue to build on a rich musical tradition and create transformative experiences for current and future Swedes.

Overall, the Presser Foundation awarded a total of $976,500 in single-year and multi-year grants to 24 music organizations, with $611,500 to be distributed this fiscal year.