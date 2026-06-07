Author Returning Home to Salina

A favorite childrens author is returning to Salina for an event.

Author Kari Lavelle is coming to Red Fern Booksellers.

You can complete your “Butt or Face?” series with her newest book “Butt or Face? Volume 4 Ador-A-Butts”. Copies of all her books will be available at the event.

Kari Lavelle is the award-winning author of “We Move the World” the “Butt or Face” series, and “Ode to Grapefruit: How James Earl Jones Found His Voice”.

Kari has always had a love for words: as a kid reading books, as a speech pathologist helping children communicate, and now as a writer creating stories. She grew up in Salina, but now lives in Austin, Texas with her family.

Kari loved growing up in Salina and looks forward to coming home to Bogey’s milkshakes, the Smoky Hill River Festival and now, Red Fern Booksellers as her summers allow.

Kari Lavelle will be Red Fern Bookseller Sunday, June 14th at 2:00.