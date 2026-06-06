Missing Boy Dies

On Friday, June 5, 2026, deputies with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing juvenile. The child was reported to be a non-verbal individual with autism.

According to the agency, an extensive search operation was immediately initiated and involved numerous law enforcement agencies, first responders, and community volunteers. Search efforts continued throughout the evening and into the following day.

On Saturday the juvenile was located during the early afternoon hours. The child was transported to Stormont Vail Health – Flint Hills Campus, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.

The agency also expresses sincere gratitude to the many agencies, first responders. volunteers, and community members who dedicated their time and resources to the search effort. The overwhelming support demonstrated throughout this incident reflects the strength, compassion, and unity of our community.

Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time