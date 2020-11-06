Salina, KS

Salina Shares Christmas Cheer

Jeff GarretsonNovember 6, 2020

The Christmas season is just around the corner and could be a  …not so joyful time for many families who are struggling financially.

That is why Salina Shares is planning for a happier holiday season.

The non profit group that’s led by Executive Director Debbie Rivers has already laid the groundwork to help families this Christmas season. Rivers’ plan is to create a dignified shopping experience for parents who need a little help to bring home a few gifts for their children.

 

The initial plan calls for gift card donations to allow the purchase of items and toys that will ultimately be stocked inside the Salina Shares office at 155 S. 5th Street during December.

The group known around Salina for providing hats, scarfs and mittens to the needy during the cold winter months, plus helping people pay for loads of clean clothes at laundromats is hoping donations can bring more smiles this Christmas.

Learn more about donating for the Christmas store at salinashares.com

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

