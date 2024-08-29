Salina Shares Assists KWU International Students

Salina Shares assists international Kansas Wesleyan students kicking off the new school year.

Founder Debbie Rivers tells KSAL news, Salina Shares assists with the needs of these students supplying them with hygiene items, school supplies, and amenities. She says their main focus has been with the KWU men’s soccer team.

KWU student development helps Salina Shares supply homes to the students. “We have helped a household with 6 soccer players and I just want to prevent couch surfing,” said Rivers.

“People do not think about the limitations international students face and we want to serve them along with the community, helping whoever we can,” said Rivers. In preparation for the winter season, Salina Shares accommodated winter gear for the students as well.