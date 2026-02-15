Salina Senior Theatre Hosting Auditions

The Salina Senior Theatre Project will be holding auditions for a spring show.

According to the organization, they will be casting for “Dinner at Seven, Panic at Nine”. The comedy by Iva Polansky has four female and three male roles available.

“Dinner at Seven, Panic at Nine” is a witty comedy about longtime friends whose monthly dinner party erupts into chaos when one member reveals she’s written a tell-all novel exposing everyone’s secrets. It’s a sharp exploration of friendship, truth, and second acts in life.

Auditions will be held Monday February 23rd, and Tuesday February 24th at 7pm at the Hawthorne Clubhouse 715 North 9th. Auditions are open to anyone 50 or older regardless of theatre experience.

Reading copies of the scripts can be obtain by calling 785-502-0017 or email [email protected]

The Salina Senior Theatre Project is a community theatre group dedicated to encouraging seniors to showcase their talents through theatrical performances, singing, and comedy skits