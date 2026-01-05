Salina Selected For Science on Screen Funding

The Salina Art Center Cinema has been selected as a recipient of the nationally recognized Science on Screen grant program.

According to the organization, the Art Center Cinema is one of just 41 independent cinemas, museums, and community organizations nationwide awarded funding this year to present film screenings paired with expert-led discussions exploring science, technology, engineering, and medicine.

The Salina Art Center Cinema will present four Science on Screen events between January and April, each combining a feature film with a discussion led by local and regional experts.

All films are at 6pm, $5 admission, and on the last Tuesday of the month. Anyone who shows a student ID from area middle/high schools or colleges receives FREE admission.

2026 Science on Screen Schedule at Salina Art Center Cinema:

12 Angry Men (1957)

January 27, 2026

Screened during the run of 12 Angry Men at Theatre Salina

Topic: Science on Trial: DNA, Truth, and the Modern Jury

This classic courtroom drama sparks a conversation about forensic science, DNA evidence, lie detection, and the role of scientific certainty in the justice system. The discussion explores what has changed—and what hasn’t—since the 1950s when science meets human bias.

Checkpoint Zoo (2024)

February 24, 2026

Topic: Zoos in Crisis and Conservation Collaboration

This powerful documentary chronicles the rescue of thousands of animals during the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Representatives from Rolling Hills Zoo will discuss how AZA-accredited zoos, including Kansas AZA Zoos (KaZOOs), work together during emergencies and global crises.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (2017)

March 24, 2026 — National Science on Screen Night

Topic: Codes, Curves, and Coordinates

Hollywood icon Hedy Lamarr’s overlooked scientific legacy takes center stage in this documentary about her invention of frequency-hopping technology, a foundation for modern Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. The screening will be followed by a short talk, Q&A, and an optional geocaching activity in downtown Salina.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

April 28, 2026

Topic: Earth Uncovered: Geology, Volcanoes, and Ancient Life Beneath Our Feet

Inspired by Jules Verne’s novel, this adventure film launches a discussion separating geological fact from fiction while highlighting Kansas’s own geological history, fossils, and underground wonders through hands-on displays and expert insights.

Science on Screen at the Art Center Cinema is funded by Coolidge Corner Theatre, with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and REPCO.

For more information about Science on Screen events or to purchase tickets, visit salinaartcenter.org or follow Salina Art Center Cinema on social media.