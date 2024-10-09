Salina School Receives Threat from a Teen Out of State

A Salina school reports they received a threat on social media from an individual out of state.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News Tuesday at 9:00 pm, Salina Central High School (SCHS) staff received a school shooting threat direct message on their Instagram account. SCHS immediately reported to police the message, which stated the individual saying they were going to shoot up the school this morning.

A Salina detective used Instagram and Google online databases to track down the individual who made the threat. After investigation, the message was traced to an Instagram account from Ravenna, Ohio.

Salina authorities contacted Ravenna Law Enforcement agencies in Ohio about the threat at 2:00 am. Ravenna authorities identified it was a high school aged male who made the threat.

Ravenna police discovered the male was dating a Central student, and sent the threat after they broke up.

Captain Feldman said Ravenna authorities took him into custody.

Salina authorities were patrolling Central High School Wednesday morning for safety precautions.