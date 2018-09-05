Salina School Mourning Student Death

The Salina Central High School family is mourning the loss of a student. The school Wednesday morning sent out the following information to parents:

Good Morning,

This email is to make you aware that a Salina Central student passed away last night. In response, our guidance counselors and team have been available to all students and staff since early this morning. We are working to support everyone during this difficult time.

Central High teachers shared a general statement with all students during the first class this morning. Recognizing that death affects us all differently, the Central High School staff continue to be available for additional support if needed. With respect to the family, we have not released the name of the student. To keep the school setting as normal as possible, classes and activities are proceeding as scheduled.

Please check in with your student after school and if extra support is needed, direct them to the counseling office. We invite you to reach out to our school if your family needs additional assistance.

We will work through this difficult time together.

Thank you

The USD 305 School District tells KSAL News they have no additional information to share.