Salina Satellite Tag Office Temporarily Closed

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2018

Due to mechanical issues, the satellite tag office in Salina is temporarily closed.

According to the Saline County Treasurer’s Office, the facility located at 2310 Planet Avenue will be closed until repairs can be completed.

The main tag office at the Salina City / County Building at 300 W. Ash will be open extended hours, opening at 7:30 a.m. effective Tuesday, January 9th, until repairs are completed. The main tag office will open for normal house on Monday, 8am – 5pm, before changing to the new schedule on Tuesday.

 

 

