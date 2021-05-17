Salina Repeals Mask Ordinance

Last week on Thursday Kansas rescinded its statewide mask mandate. On Monday, the Salina City Commission repealed the mask ordinance in Salina.

After the CDC offered new masking guidelines, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement Thursday confirming that anyone who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago can safely go about their day without a face mask. Masks will still be required at businesses who have their own policies, at healthcare facilities, and on public transportation.

While the state order is ended, local cities and counties can still enact and enforce their own ordinances.

Salina was one of the cities in Kansas that still had an ordinance in place.

City commissioners Monday repealed the ordinance by a vote of 4 – 0.

Normally to repeal an ordinance it would take two meetings to do so, with a first reading at the first meeting and then a second and final reading at the second meeting. Commissioners, though, elected to have the second reading on the same day.

The repeal will not officially go into effect until it is published in the newspaper of record, the Salina Journal, later in the week. During the interim Salina Police have the option to not enforce the mandate.