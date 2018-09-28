Salina, KS

Salina Rep. Welcoming Trump to Kansas

KSAL StaffSeptember 28, 2018

A Salina area state representative is welcoming President Donald Trump to Kansas. Rep. J.R. Claeys is the leader of the campaign team organizing events for the president and Republican gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach.

A rally is planned for Saturday, October 6th, at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

Claeys said via written statement “we’re looking forward to bringing the president to Kansas to rally Republicans heading into Election Day. The president will talk about the disastrous policies of liberal Democrats and the success of Republican reforms making America great again.”

The rally with President Trump takes place at 6:30 pm at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas on Saturday, October 6th. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Tickets are free and available online: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/ks-oct-2018/.

Claeys is running for reelection to the Kansas House of Representatives in Salina while working on the Trump event for the Kobach campaign. He is opposed by Democrat Gerrett Morris.

