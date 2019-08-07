Salina Rental Scam

Authorities in Salina are warning of a Craigslist rental scam.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus says that authorities received a call at 11 a.m. Tuesday from a 48-year-old Salina female victim in regards to being scammed out of money looking for a rental property.

The victim had been looking for a home to rent on Craigslist and allegedly came across a property that had a keypad lock. She was talking to the supposed owner of the property, who claimed to be from out of state.

The scammer sent the woman a fake passcode to the lock box and told her to keep the key inside. The victim then sent $500 via MoneyGram to the scammer in California.

When the woman went to go check out the home for rent, the fake password did not work to unlock the lockbox. She then called the scammer again, however, became suspicious when they asked for more money.

The victim then realized that the property actually belongs to a rental company in Salina before calling the police.