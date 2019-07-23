Salina Regional Named Exclusive Health Care Provider for KWU

More than 700 students will return to the Kansas Wesleyan University campus in August with their health and well-being in the capable hands of the extensive healthcare providers at Salina Regional Health Center. The university has announced that SRHC is the university’s exclusive health care provider after signing a five-year, comprehensive outreach services agreement that includes sports medicine services, urgent care, student health care services, behavioral health services, counseling and nursing care.

A key element in the agreement is the services of the Salina Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine’s team, led by Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Surgeon, Dr. Timothy Hawkes, and Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Matthew Pyle, who will provide support to the more than 500 Coyote student-athletes. The office will provide prevention and treatment of sport-related injuries including an on-site clinic for student-athletes twice a week, physician sideline coverage, annual sport physicals and continuing education for the KWU athletics training staff. They will work with KWU Head Athletic Trainer, Dan O’Connell and his staff.

“Our team at Salina Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine is very excited to provide excellent care to the student-athletes at Kansas Wesleyan University,” said Dr. Hawkes. “Our aim is to always provide the highest level of care, by offering a wide spectrum of unique service lines and advanced treatments that put the athlete first.”

“I am looking forward to this unique opportunity to expand our services at Salina Regional Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to Kansas Wesleyan University,” said Dr. Pyle. “Our team is ready to build upon the strong Kansas Wesleyan University sports tradition by providing comprehensive medical care to its student-athletes. We are excited to work along side their athletic department to improve student-athletes’ health, enhance performance, prevent injury, and keep athletes physically active beyond their college years.”

The agreement also announces Salina Regional Urgent Care as the university’s student health care provider. Students with non-emergency-related illnesses or injuries have priority appointment scheduling opportunities at the facility, which is located a mile from campus. Behavior health services are available through Salina Regional’s Veridian Clinic. SRHC has also agreed to provide a formal professional internship to a KWU student.

“As we welcome our students back to campus, we are proud to assure parents and families that should their students need health and wellness services, they are in excellent hands with the doctors and services available to them through Salina Regional Health Center,” said Matt Thompson, Ph.D., Kansas Wesleyan Univeristy President and CEO.