Salina Regional Health Center Names Phelps President/COO

The leader of Salina Regional Health Center is adding to his responsibilities. According to the hospital, Chief Operating Officer Joel Phelps is adding president to his title. Phelps’ new title effective immediately is President/COO.

“This change reflects Salina Regional Health Center’s succession planning as it was put into place to facilitate smooth transitions throughout the management team and department directors within the organization,” said Micheal Terry, Chief Executive Officer.

Phelps came to Salina Regional in 2007 from INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid Oklahoma, where he served as assistant administrator. Before that, he was Director of Recruiting for Professional Recruiting Solutions in Richardson, Texas, and was assistant administrator with Harris Methodist Health System in Fort Worth, Texas. Phelps graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Oklahoma Baptist and a Masters in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

For the past 11 years, Phelps has been responsible for many of the day-to-day operations of Salina Regional Health Center. Going forward, he will work more closely with CEO Micheal Terry and the Governing Board, and continue the hospital’s strong momentum in executing the hospital’s strategic direction.

Salina Regional has experienced significant growth over the years with added services in orthopedics and sports medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, trauma, stroke and chest pain. The hospital continues to be the leading healthcare provider in north central Kansas investing in leading-edge robotic surgical systems, hiring the most capable medical professionals and acquiring the most advanced technologies and treatments, all supporting their many comprehensive medical specialties and clinics, including hospitals in Lindsborg and Concordia. Its partnership with the University of

Kansas (KU) School of Medicine and KU School of Nursing addresses the critical shortage of physicians and nurses in communities throughout Kansas.

“I’m thankful and excited about this promotion. Salina Regional’s success is made possible by the 2000 plus committed team members and physicians. While the delivery of healthcare continues to accelerate with challenges and changes, I look forward to leading Salina Regional towards continuous progress both locally and regionally,” Phelps said.

The Board of Trustees voted on Phelps’ title change at its June board meeting. “Joel was an integral part in our succession planning to maintain a high level of competence and experience in the management staff. The board is excited about his leadership ability and his knowledge in the healthcare industry,” said Jim Maes, Chairman of the Board.