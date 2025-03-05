Salina Regional Airport Expanding

The Salina Regional Airport (SLN) has set the groundwork for a terminal expansion.

SLN has started construction and mobilization for a 10,000 square foot expanded terminal. Salina Airport Authority Executive Director, Pieter Miller tells KSAL News the expansion includes a new hold room, new TSA screening area that will provide up to two check-in lanes and new baggage handling, drop off support/equipment areas.

“With the growth of the city and the increase of passengers, we want to bring the Salina experience that everybody loves” said Miller.

The expansion project is being funded through an FAA Airport Terminal Grant that is $7.5 million and is being matched with $1,000,000 by SLN. Miller states they plan on adding more elements as the airport continues to grow.

It is anticipated the project will be completed by the spring or summer of 2026.

Miller said a new Salina Airport Authority website is expected to come soon as well. Construction should not effect daily operations.

Photos Courtesy by the Salina Airport Authority: