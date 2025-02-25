Salina Receiving $300,000 For Housing Rehabilitation

Salina is among a dozen Kansas Communities receiving state funding for revitalization projects. Specifically, Salina will receive $300,000 and provide a $20,000 match to support needed structural repairs for 12-14 homeowners who could not otherwise afford to make them.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded $3.47 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to support 12 housing rehabilitation and commercial revitalization projects across the state. When matched with more than $4.33 million in local contributions, the rolling round of CDBG funds brings the total investment to approximately $7.8 million.

The 12 rehabilitation and revitalization projects highlighted the power of collaboration between local governments and the Kansas Department of Commerce to address critical community needs. The investments go beyond restoring and improving essential infrastructure — they foster new opportunities for business growth and housing stability throughout Kansas.

A few highlights from the 2024 rolling round include:

The City of Emporia, Commercial Rehabilitation : Renovating commercial downtown building, including roof, gutter replacement, wall stabilization, floor enhancements, window upgrades and fire sprinkler line connections

: Renovating commercial downtown building, including roof, gutter replacement, wall stabilization, floor enhancements, window upgrades and fire sprinkler line connections The City of Neodesha, Commercial Rehabilitation : Revitalizing the historic Brown Hotel into a restaurant, entertainment venue, small office spaces and 12 new apartments

: Revitalizing the historic Brown Hotel into a restaurant, entertainment venue, small office spaces and 12 new apartments The City of Eureka, Housing Rehabilitation: Investing funds in repairs and upgrades for low-to-moderate-income households to create safe, livable spaces for current residents and increase community appeal for future newcomers

Investing funds in repairs and upgrades for low-to-moderate-income households to create safe, livable spaces for current residents and increase community appeal for future newcomers The City of Salina, Housing Rehabilitation: Providing needed structural repairs for 12-14 homeowners who could not otherwise afford to make them

The federal funds provided for these projects are administered by Commerce’s CDBG program for the development of vibrant, viable communities that address their housing, public facilities and economic needs. To be selected for the funds, local government units must meet at least one of three program objectives:

The grant will benefit low- and moderate-income persons

The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight

The grant will resolve an urgent need that communities are not able to solve themselves

The CDBG funds are one of the primary tools provided by Commerce that supports Kansas’ small and predominantly rural communities. To view the 2024 awardees and projects, click here.