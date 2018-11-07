Salina Presbyterian Manor on Best Nursing Home List

Salina Presbyterian Manor is on the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes 2018-2019 list. The senior living community received the highest score of High Performing to make the list, available today at www.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes/search.

The U.S. News and Report list uses information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the government agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. CMS assigns one to five stars to each community for how well it performs in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care.

U.S. News now uses the CMS star rating for staffing rather than the overall star rating to determine which communities are given the High Performing designation. This decision reflects expert opinion on the importance of staffing in quality of care, as well as the availability since April 2018 of more accurate data on nurse staffing levels in each community or center.

More than 4,300 nursing homes received CMS’ top rating of five stars, while just 1,844 nursing homes earned the top Overall rating issued by U.S. News, according to the U.S. News website.

“Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America employees continue to focus their efforts on delivering quality caring every day,” said PMMA President and CEO Bruce Shogren. “The High Performing designation confirms their good work.”

This is the sixth time the community has been named to the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list since 2011.

In addition to Salina Presbyterian Manor, 12 PMMA locations are on the honoree list with five-star ratings: Aberdeen Village (Olathe), Emporia, Lawrence, Newton, Parsons, Sterling, Topeka and Wichita in Kansas and Aberdeen Heights (Kirkwood), Farmington, Fulton and Rolla in Missouri.

All Medicare- and Medicaid-certified health care centers were evaluated by U.S. News. To be eligible for an overall rating, a center must have received an overall star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in July 2018 and a staffing star rating in either April or July 2018.

To learn more about the U.S. News and World Report rating system, visit their FAQ page: https://health.usnews.com/health-news/best-nursing-homes/articles/faq-how-we-rate-nursing-homes.