Salina Postal Employee Accused of Mail Theft

KSAL StaffJuly 25, 2019

A Salina woman is among two Kansas postal employees facing federal charges for alleged mail theft.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 31-year-old Stacy A. Vasko of Salina was charged with two counts of theft by a postal employee. An indictment alleged she stole gift cards from the mail. The crimes were alleged to have occurred in February and April 2019 in Brookville.

In a separate case, 28-year-old Timothy J. Pacha of Herkimer was charged with one count of stealing mail and one count of destroying or detaining mail. The crimes are alleged to have occurred from January to April 2019 in Marysville.

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

