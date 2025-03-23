Salina Police Officer Topic of Book

A new true crime/biography book about a Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty will be the topic of discussion at a downtown Salina bookstore.

Jim Norton will be at Red Fern Booksellers on Thursday, April 3rd, to discuss his latest book “Ivey, Badge 44”. It is a true crime/biography of the life, career, death and aftermath of the murder of Salina Police Officer Jerry Ivey. He will discuss the book at 6 pm, followed by a Q&A.

Jerry Ivey is the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty. He was killed on June 13th, 1975, during an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect.

Norton retired from law enforcement after a twenty-nine-year career. He spent twenty-six years with the Salina Police Department. Jim retired as a Captain of the Patrol Division, and among other things during his career was the Commander of the I 135 / I 70 Drug Task Force.

Norton owns Gold Badge Writing and has been writing full time for three years. He currently has three books, with two other true crime books underway. The first two books Jim published are memoirs from his career, The Way It Was and The Way it Was, Volume two.

Red Fern Booksellers is located at 106 S Santa Fe in Downtown Salina.