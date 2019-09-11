Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 73 °

Salina Police Log 9-11-19

Jeremy BohnSeptember 11, 2019

Law Enforcement are looking for those responsible for spray painting a vehicle in the 1900 block of Page Ave. in Salina. A 38-year-old female victims tells police that her 2009 Ford Focus was spray painted while parked in her driveway between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Damage is listed at $500 as the car’s tag, bumper and window were spray painted.

 

Salina Police are looking for a known subject who is allegedly responsible for stealing a vehicle. A 30-year-old Salina woman reports that a person she knows entered her home in the 600 block of Johnstown at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and stole the key fob with keys to her 2016 Nissan Sentra before driving off. Police are looking for a known person who stole $13,300 worth of property.

The stolen vehicle’s tag is Kansas: 283-LHX.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bike Chase Ends in Narcotics Arrest

A man wanted for several warrants sent a Salina Police officer on a chase before being arrested and ...

September 11, 2019 Comments

Salina Police Log 9-11-19

Kansas News

September 11, 2019

Salina Check Washing Scheme

Top News

September 11, 2019

School District to Sue E-Cigarette ...

Kansas News

September 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bike Chase Ends in Narcot...
September 11, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 9-11-19
September 11, 2019Comments
School District to Sue E-...
September 11, 2019Comments
Three More Most Wanted Ar...
September 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH