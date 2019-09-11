Salina Police Log 9-11-19

Law Enforcement are looking for those responsible for spray painting a vehicle in the 1900 block of Page Ave. in Salina. A 38-year-old female victims tells police that her 2009 Ford Focus was spray painted while parked in her driveway between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Damage is listed at $500 as the car’s tag, bumper and window were spray painted.

Salina Police are looking for a known subject who is allegedly responsible for stealing a vehicle. A 30-year-old Salina woman reports that a person she knows entered her home in the 600 block of Johnstown at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and stole the key fob with keys to her 2016 Nissan Sentra before driving off. Police are looking for a known person who stole $13,300 worth of property.

The stolen vehicle’s tag is Kansas: 283-LHX.