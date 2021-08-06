Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 8-6-21

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2021

Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone broke into a couple of storage units. Police say sometime between Monday morning and Wednesday evening, four locks were cut and two roll-up doors were damaged at KO Storage, 2122 Centennial Road. Inventory is still being sorted through to calculate any loss. Damage is estimated at $4,040

 

 

Police report the theft of a Gibson guitar from a trailer that was parked in the lot at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The owner, a 60-year-old man from Springhill, KS told officers he did not lock the enclosed trailer. An Apple lap top was also taken. Total loss is listed at $4,205.

